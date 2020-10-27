Green Forest Games Will Release Gym Tycoon In November

Indie developer Green Forest Games revealed they will release their new title Gym Tycoon this coming November. For those of us who have basically been gaining weight at home and haven't bothered to get into shape, we can now fake it and run our own business at the same time with this new business sim that will have you running the local gym in your neighborhood. According to the developer, the game has been in development since December 2018 as a hobby project while they still had a full-time job. But with COVID-19 hitting the globe this year, it became a full-time project back in April 2020 and has blossomed into this. The game is also the company's first title to be released and they have cautioned that it is a work-in-progress title. So if you're not thrilled with something, please remember, it's a one-person team making this title in their spare time. You can read more about it below and check out some screenshots and the trailer as the game will be released on Steam on November 23rd, 2020.

Gym Tycoon is a business simulation game where the player creates their ultimate gym. The game features building mechanics allowing the player to build and furnish their gym with exercise equipment, a bar and more. Furthermore, the player has the ability to attract and train gym members, enter and win competitions and much more. Design your own unique gym using the powerful construction tools!

Furnish your gym using a wide variety of upgradable training equipment.

Attract, train and turn your customers into true fans. Each customer is unique, you're in control.

Hire and manage staff, keep them satisfied and level up your gym!