Green Hell: The Board Game Conducting Kickstarter Campaign Soon

Tabletop game company Galaktus Games is teaming with video game developer Creepy Jar in order to bring consumers Green Hell: The Board Game in the future. A Kickstarter campaign will be conducted in the coming months in order to crowdfund the game. This board game is based on one of Creepy Jar's games, Green Hell, a horror survival game set in the Amazonian rainforest. Green Hell is out on Steam and the Nintendo Switch, and is going to be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

While we do not yet know a more exact timeframe for when the Kickstarter campaign will launch, nor when it will conclude, what we do know is the premise of the game and a fair few model renders for the figures in the board game. We know that in Green Hell: The Board Game, a party of up to four players will search the Amazon jungle in an attempt to rescue Jake Higgins, the protagonist of the video game series who embarked for the rainforest to find his missing wife. Each players' role will differ slightly and be equally integral in locating and rescuing Jake. There are four roles in the Search Party – a survival expert, a medic, a guide, and a scientist – and each one will be vital for this mission.

Other features for this game include a dice roller in the shape of a diabolically creepy tree as well as modular map tiles. It is yet unclear whether everything will be included with the game, however, as dice rollers usually are not crucially necessary to a game's flow of gameplay. Some of these components are likely exclusive to the Kickstarter campaign and as such will only be released with that. Are you excited for Green Hell? Let us know what you think in the comments below!