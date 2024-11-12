Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grit & Valor - 1949, Milky Tea Studios

Grit & Valor – 1949 Announces New Beta Happening in December

Grit & Valor - 1949 has announced a new Beta will be taking place this December on Steam, as the team revealed a new boss in a trailer

Article Summary Explore an alternate-history dieselpunk setting in Grit & Valor - 1949's December Beta on Steam.

Lead resistance Mech Pilots against Axis forces in this thrilling strategic game.

Customize Mechs to tackle challenging bosses and diverse terrains across four regions.

Experience unpredictable roguelite gameplay ensuring no playthrough is the same.

Indie game developer Milky Tea Studios and publisher Megabit revealed a new Beta for Grit & Valor – 1949 that is happening this December. The new Beta will kick off on December 2 and will be available to players on Steam, as they'll be able to play a limited build of the game. Along with the news, the team released a new trailer this morning showing off a brand-new boss for the first time. Enjoy the trailer above!

Grit & Valor – 1949

Lead your brave squad of resistance Mech Pilots against the Evil Axis forces and turn the tide of World War II in this alternate-history diesel-punk setting. Your mission is to escort a Command Vehicle across Europe and into the heart of New Germany. There, the vehicle will deploy its cargo, an EMP designed to destroy Machine Tower, the enemy's central HQ. The Axis seized control of Europe using giant mechanized warriors to turn the tide of the war and obliterate most of the Allied forces. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, flushing out rebels, but survivors remain and have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance.

You must lead a squad of brave Pilots and their captured Mechs in a daring mission to take down the enemy from within. Deliver the EMP into the heart of Axis territory and destroy Machine Tower, their huge oil refinery and communications Headquarters, and turn the tide of the war! Each new Region and battlefield you enter presents a new challenge with unique combinations of enemy waves and terrain. Think fast to move and position your Mechs to withstand the assault while defending your Command Vehicle. The use of terrain and other tactical advantages will be critical to completing your mission objectives.

