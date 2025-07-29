Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Grounded 2

Grounded 2 Has Been Released Into Early Access

You can play an early version of Grounded 2 right now, as its been released for Early Access of multiple Xbox and PC options

Article Summary Grounded 2 is now available in Early Access for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud, Game Pass, and Steam.

Experience solo or co-op gameplay exploring new environments, secrets, and expanded story content.

Ride, raise, and battle with new insect companions called buggies for enhanced survival and fun.

Face evolving threats, uncover park mysteries, and customize your adventure with unique archetypes.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have released Grounded 2 into Early Access today for players to try an early version of the game out. Specifically, you can play the game on Game Preview for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, Game Pass, and Early Access on Steam. You can play the game alone or in co-op with other players, as you can explore a limited version of the sequel and see what they've changed and added onto it from the original, as well as get a taste of the story this time around. You can see more in the latest trailer here before diving in.

Grounded 2

When you've been shrunk to the size of an ant, what was once familiar is now a wild, uncharted frontier. Traverse sprawling manmade spaces overgrown with nature with buggies that can fight alongside with you, uncover hidden secrets, and fight to survive in a world much larger than the backyard. The playground may seem familiar, but beneath its bright colors and towering structures lie mysteries hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to uncover them?

Survive, Adapt, Overcome: The world is relentless, but so are you. Shape your adventure with unique archetypes, each offering distinct abilities to match your playstyle. Whether you rely on precision, cunning, or sheer strength, you'll need every advantage to survive against the threats lurking in the park.

The world is relentless, but so are you. Shape your adventure with unique archetypes, each offering distinct abilities to match your playstyle. Whether you rely on precision, cunning, or sheer strength, you'll need every advantage to survive against the threats lurking in the park. Stronger Together : The perils of the park are daunting alone, but with friends, every challenge becomes an adventure. Work together to build, fight, and uncover the secrets buried beneath the grass. Whether you're facing danger side by side or continuing your journey in a shared world, survival is always better with allies.

The perils of the park are daunting alone, but with friends, every challenge becomes an adventure. Work together to build, fight, and uncover the secrets buried beneath the grass. Whether you're facing danger side by side or continuing your journey in a shared world, survival is always better with allies. Walking is Bogus Introducing Buggies: They scurry, they fight, and now—they help you survive. Hatch, raise, and ride your own insect friends – buggies! Saddle up and ride through the park, command them in battle, or have them help gather resources. The right partner could mean the difference between thriving and barely surviving.

They scurry, they fight, and now—they help you survive. Hatch, raise, and ride your own insect friends – buggies! Saddle up and ride through the park, command them in battle, or have them help gather resources. The right partner could mean the difference between thriving and barely surviving. A Shadow That Follows You: The threat is always there—watching, learning, waiting. You don't know where it's coming from, only that it never leaves. The deeper you dig, the closer it gets. Some mysteries should stay buried, but it's too late now. It knows you're looking. And it's ready. Every answer drags you deeper, every step invites something closer. You were never alone. You thought you were in control. You were wrong.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!