Guilty Gear -Strive- Teases Season 4 & Last Season 3 Character

Arc System Works has teased the development of Season 4 content coming to Guilty Gear -Strive-, as well as the last Season 3 character.

Speculation rises as a bat-filled silhouette hints at Slayer joining the Guilty Gear roster.

Season Pass 3's last DLC fighter set for May release on multiple platforms, including Xbox and Steam.

2024 Arc World Tour to feature Guilty Gear -Strive- and kick off at Evo Japan in late April.

Arc System Works released a short trailer and new info for Guilty Gear -Strive- as the team is teasing Season 4 and one last character from Season 3. First off, we already kinda knew Season 4 was going to be coming somewhere down the road, as the game's popularity has more than exceeded a lot of expectations, especially with new fighters adding something different to every update. As for the end of Season 3, based on the final image we see in the teaser video above, the shadow and the bats flying about, it appears we're finally getting Slayer added to the roster. The character is only seen once in the whole game right now, as an epilogue for Sharon where they share a moment. Adding him in would probably fulfill a lot of fans' dreams since he quite literally hasn't been seen in over two decades. We have more info on the update below.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Final Season Pass 3 Character

The last Guilty Gear -Strive- DLC fighter in Season Pass 3 was briefly teased through a bat-filled silhouette at the end of Arc World Tour Finals 2023. The fighter will be available in May as a purchasable character ($6.99) and as part of Season Pass 3 ($24.99) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows platforms. More details will be shared at a later date. Playable characters and content featured in Season 3 will be fully available to players who purchased Season Pass 3. This content requires the base game (sold separately) in order to play. In addition, players will be required to download the latest version of the game.

Arc World Tour 2024

The Arc World Tour will continue in 2024 with the inclusion of Guilty Gear -Strive-, GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Under Night in Birth II Sys:Celes. The competition will kick off at Evo Japan, running from April 27-29, 2024, at Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, Japan. More details on future dates, prize pool, and more will be announced at a future time.

