Gunnar Expands Gaming Glasses With Mineral Glass & Tahoe Frames

Gunnar revealed a couple new items being added to their line of gamer glasses as they have a new mineral glass and frames

Gunnar revealed two new items this morning, as the company will add a new type of lens and a new set of frames to their lineup of gamer glasses. First off, the team will be adding a new plastic-free mineral glass option for their lenses, giving you the option of going Clear Pro or Amber tinted, depending on what kind of vision you're looking to have. Meanwhile, the team is also offering up a brand new pair of frames with the introduction of the Tahoe style, which you can see in an image here. We have more details and a quote from today's reveal.

Gunnar Mineral Glass

The launch of these Mineral Glass lenses marks a significant engineering milestone for Gunnar, as they are the only blue light-blocking glasses with mineral glass lenses available today. Mineral Glass has long been regarded as the pinnacle of lens technology for its ability to deliver perfect color rendition and clarity without distortion or haze. To adapt this material to Gunnar's standards, the R&D team overcame challenges to incorporate Gunnar's signature 0.2 diopter of focusing power to reduce eye strain while ensuring the lenses met the company's high quality and performance requirements for blue light blocking and color accuracy.

"Mineral Glass lenses have set a new bar for the eyewear industry," said Joe Croft, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gunnar Optiks. "These lenses required significant engineering ingenuity to achieve the unique combination of Gunnar's patented technology, including our 0.2 diopter focusing power, Clear Pro and Amber tints, and G-Shield Premium Plus lens coating. This is the first time anyone has been able to bring the clarity and durability of mineral glass to blue light-blocking eyewear. Our team's dedication and expertise have resulted in a product that not only enhances the visual experience for creatives, gamers, and professionals but also sets a new standard for what's possible in the eyewear industry."

