Gunnar Reveals New Line Of Marvel-Themed Gamer Glasses

Gunnar has revealed several new designs they have made in partnership with Marvel, payign homage to a few different characters.

Gunnar revealed several new gamer glasses designs this week as they have partnered with Marvel, paying homage to multiple characters. The designs are a mix of comics and MCU designs; as you can see here, they have the Stark Industries glasses that Iron Man had in the films. They also made several for both Spider-Man and Black Panther, which we have detailed below. Anyone looking for new eyewear and wanting to show off their comic book side have a few new options.

The Stark Industries Edition is accompanied by a case, cleaning cloth, and microfiber pouch and is highlighted by a durable stainless-steel frame, smudge-resistant lens coating, and powerful lens technology, representing what it means to be Iron Man!

Fit for royalty, the vibrant hallmarks of the Mateo, Black Panther Vibranium Edition are the premium lightweight titanium frame, high-quality spring hinges, and GUNNAR's patented lens technology.

The Enigma, Black Panther Edition is a marvelous addition with sturdy multi-barrel hinges, a quality nylon frame material, a microfiber pouch, a cleaning cloth, and a case for the glasses.

The Cruz, Black Panther Edition comes with a protective case and microfiber cleaning cloth, and like Wakanda, it's a hero protecting you from harmful blue and UV light while providing a wide format lens for full eye coverage. Wakanda Forever!

Swing into action with the Enigma, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition's sturdy multi-barrel hinges, and unleash your power with GUNNAR's legendary lens technology.

Swing past harmful blue and UV light and instead experience the spectacular Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition. They feature a durable nylon frame material, a smudge-resistant lens coating, a protective case, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The Cruz Kids Large, Spider-Man Edition is an amazing gift for young Marvel fans, whether it's gaming, fandom, or to be spectacular. They're smudge-resistant, web-up blue, and UV light and have a hingeless design with exceptional flexibility.

