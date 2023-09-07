Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar, marvel
Gunnar Reveals New Line Of Marvel-Themed Gamer Glasses
Gunnar revealed several new gamer glasses designs this week as they have partnered with Marvel, paying homage to multiple characters. The designs are a mix of comics and MCU designs; as you can see here, they have the Stark Industries glasses that Iron Man had in the films. They also made several for both Spider-Man and Black Panther, which we have detailed below. Anyone looking for new eyewear and wanting to show off their comic book side have a few new options.
Stark Industries Edition ($100)
The Stark Industries Edition is accompanied by a case, cleaning cloth, and microfiber pouch and is highlighted by a durable stainless-steel frame, smudge-resistant lens coating, and powerful lens technology, representing what it means to be Iron Man!
Mateo, Black Panther Vibranium Edition ($130)
Fit for royalty, the vibrant hallmarks of the Mateo, Black Panther Vibranium Edition are the premium lightweight titanium frame, high-quality spring hinges, and GUNNAR's patented lens technology.
Enigma, Black Panther Edition ($80)
The Enigma, Black Panther Edition is a marvelous addition with sturdy multi-barrel hinges, a quality nylon frame material, a microfiber pouch, a cleaning cloth, and a case for the glasses.
Cruz, Black Panther Edition ($55)
The Cruz, Black Panther Edition comes with a protective case and microfiber cleaning cloth, and like Wakanda, it's a hero protecting you from harmful blue and UV light while providing a wide format lens for full eye coverage. Wakanda Forever!
Enigma, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition ($80)
Swing into action with the Enigma, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition's sturdy multi-barrel hinges, and unleash your power with GUNNAR's legendary lens technology.
Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition ($55)
Swing past harmful blue and UV light and instead experience the spectacular Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition. They feature a durable nylon frame material, a smudge-resistant lens coating, a protective case, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.
Cruz Kids Large, Spider-Man Edition ($40)
The Cruz Kids Large, Spider-Man Edition is an amazing gift for young Marvel fans, whether it's gaming, fandom, or to be spectacular. They're smudge-resistant, web-up blue, and UV light and have a hingeless design with exceptional flexibility.
