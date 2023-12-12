Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Fusion World: What Is It?

Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces a new format with Fusion World but will it replace the original card game or add another option?

Article Summary New expansion 'Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination' launches as DBSCG's 23rd set.

Fusion World format introduced, raising questions about the future of original DBSCG.

Fusion World kicks off with four Starter Decks and pre-release events on February 16th.

First Fusion World set 'Awakened Pulse' to have a broad release with over 140 card types.

Bandai has now released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Ultra Instinct Goku. This is the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion is the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Dragon Ball Super Card Game Masters: Zenkai Series EX, but it now appears that there will be another line of sets coming out for Dragon Ball Super Card Game titled Fusion World. Let's take a look at what we know about this upcoming new release.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World essentially introduces a new format. Many players are referring to it as a different game entirely, and there is even concern that this will be the killing blow to the original DBSCG format. Will Fusion World replace the original game, with Masters: Zenkai Series EX being the final wave of releases outside of this new format? It is not yet known. It begins on February 16th with the release of four Starter Decks featuring Goku, Vegeta, Broly from the Z movies, and Frieza. Each has a 51-card deck and an "Alternative Design Card Pack" for $11.99.

On the same day, game stores will host pre-release events for the first set, Fusion World: Awakened Pulse which will see a wide release on February 23rd. Fusion World: Awakened Pulse contains 140 card types with eight Leaders, 52 Commons, 36 Uncommons, 30 Rares, twelve Super Rares, and two Secret Rares. There may be "alternate art or design" cards. The second Fusion World set will be released in May 2024.

