Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! Comes To Switch Next Week Help out some furry pals find a home on the Nintendo Switch in To The Rescue!, set to launch for the console on May 25th.

Developer Little Rock Games and publisher Freedom Games announced this week that To The Rescue! A Dog Shelter Simulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game is super adorable and puts an interesting spin on what its like to run an animal shelter, as you will care for several types of dogs and build out your shelter over time, while helping potential owners find a pup they would want to take care of. The game has already seen success on PC, but now Switch owners will get to try it for themselves when it launches on May 25th. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom to see it in action.

"Take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving furever homes in To The Rescue! In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure the inner workings of the shelter run properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Taking care of adorable fuzzy butts isn't all fun and games. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat, pun intended, any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war."

"Find the perfect fit between people and puppers by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a budget. Maintain good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong. It may take an army, but those fuzzy faces make it more than worth it."