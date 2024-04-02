Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: 343 industries, halo

Halo Infinite – Operation: Yappening II Is Now Live

343 Industries have launched the latest event in Halo Infinite, as Operation: Yappening II has officially gone live with a ton of new content.

Article Summary Halo Infinite introduces Operation: Yappening II with new free rewards and a Gruntpocalypse playlist.

Dive into Corrosion, a perilous new Arena map in Zeta Halo's deserts, arriving week three.

Operation Pass upgrades offer permanent access, with exclusive items like Glibnub's Golden Guns.

Earn a limited-edition Yappening pin by completing Operation Pass challenges for exclusive gear.

343 Industries has launched a new event for Halo Infinite this week, as players can jump in on Operation: Yappening II happening right now. The event brings with it a new free 20-tier Operation Pass filled with Grunt-themed customization rewards, as well as a new Gruntpocalypse playlist for Firefight: King of the Hill mode, a new Yappening Pin, and more. We have snippets from the Halo Waypoint blog below, and the latest trailer above for you to check out before diving in.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Yappening II

The Yappening II Operation Pass features 20 tiers of free customization rewards that will turn your seven-foot-tall super-soldier into a god among Grunts. Progress your Operation Pass with Match XP and Challenge completions, and unlock new armor, coatings, weapon charms, emblems and nameplates, and visors to Gruntify your customization.

Additional premium options for the Operation Pass include:

500 credits will make the Operation Pass durable (it will not expire), offers bonus XP during the Operation's live window, an extra Challenge slot while your pass is equipped, and comes with an exclusive customization item.

2,000 credits instantly unlocks all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass at purchase and includes the exclusive bonus customization item.

The bonus item in the Premium Operation Pass for The Yappening II is Glibnub's Golden Guns. New Map: Corrosion Set in an abandoned mineral refinery within the vast deserts of Zeta Halo, Corrosion is a new Arena map created in Halo Infinite's Forge. Watch your step during on-foot skirmishes, as not even Mjolnir armor will be able to protect you for long if you venture into the boiling green pits of acid around this site. Corrosion will arrive in-game on week three of the Operation with a bespoke 24/7 Playlist to let you splash around and get your feet wet (at your own peril) for Glibnub's amusement. Gruntpocalypse Playlist Along with The Yappening II, Firefight: King of the Hill is evolving into its ultimate form: Gruntpocalypse! For the next two weeks (from April 3-16), it's all Grunts all the time. Skulls are guaranteed every round, and there's also a Fiesta version that features random loadouts with each spawn—so get ready to jump into the Gruntpocalypse playlist tomorrow and face the mightiest bravest most numerically superior army in the galaxy. Halo Gear Rewards: Yappening Pin Glibnub has been instructed to shower you with Grunty gifts for your display of loyalty to the great Yapyap and celebrate your completion of The Yappening II with a new Halo Gear Reward! Similar to the pins offered back during Season 3, the limited-edition Yappening pin is accompanied by additional patches for the Spirit of Fire and Cyber Showdown III Operations. Players that complete any one of the three Operation Passes for Spirit of Fire, Cyber Showdown III, or The Yappening II will earn access to the reward. Qualifying players will automatically receive a code in their Waypoint notifications.

