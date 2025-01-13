Posted in: Books, Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Video Games | Tagged: Hand-Drawn Game Guides, NF Publishing

Hand-Drawn Game Guides Announces New Mega Man Book

Hand-Drawn Game Guides will be taking on the world of Mega Man, as a new guide by NF Publishing will go up for pre-order next week

NF Publishing announced that they have partnered with Capcom to release a new edition of the Hand-Drawn Game Guides, this time featuring the iconic Mega Man series. This is an officially licensed guidebook to the original title, complete with level maps, strategies, how-to guides, and boss battle advice, all with hand-drawn artwork to give it that feeling of "Hey, my friend made this; it's pretty rad." The book will go up for pre-order on January 14. However, the pre-order is through Kickstarter. Which seems like the weirdest way to go about it, because really, you're not putting the book up for pre-order, you're crowdfunding to see how many copies you'll print.

Hand-Drawn Game Guides: Mega Man

In 2021, the video game world was taken by storm by artist and author Philip Summers' classic video game guidebooks done entirely by hand, a project he named Hand-Drawn Game Guides. Featuring pages packed with hand-drawn art and maps, thousands of fans were clamoring to get their hands on physical versions of these guides, but Philip was unable to move forward as he lacked the official licenses to print physical copies of his work. However, the project caught the eye of NF Publishing, and for the past three years, they've been working to overcome that obstacle. Now, with NF's support, Capcom has become an officially licensed partner, and Philip has been working on his most ambitious project yet: Hand-Drawn Game Guides: Mega Man.

Hand-Drawn Game Guides: Mega Man is a first-of-its-kind celebration of the origin point of an iconic video game series. Every creative element in the book is done by hand, even down to the copyright page! The book functions as a full strategy guide for complete playthroughs of Mega Man — as well as its Game Boy follow-up, Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge, as bonus content. Detailed, hand-drawn maps for every level are included, complete with tips and tricks for challenging areas, individual evaluations of every enemy in the game, and strategies for defeating the Robot Master bosses (and, of course, Dr. Wily himself). Philip has packed the book with a lifetime of love for Mega Man that shines through on every single page.

