Free Fire Has Launched Its New Winterlands: Aurora Event

Free Fire has launched what will be both their seasonal event and the last update of 2024, as Winterlands: Aurora is now live

Article Summary Discover Koda's unique Aurora Vision in Free Fire's Winterlands: Aurora event for strategic gameplay.

Explore Bermuda's Frosty Tracks, offering dynamic movement and strategic opportunities in battle modes.

Team up during Winterlands festival to unlock milestone rewards and exclusive themed skins with friends.

Unveil the Aurora Legendary Costume, debuting a female version blending mystique and style in Winterlands.

Garena has launched a brand-new update into Free Fire today, as the season's feelings have hit the game with Winterlands: Aurora. The update includes a new character in Koda, several new additions to the game for the winter vibes, new cosmetics to put on, a festival event, and more. We have the finer details from the team here as the content is now live.

Free Fire – Winterlands: Aurora

Koda

Koda joins Free Fire with his signature ability, Aurora Vision, which gives him a one-of-a-kind edge in enemy detection and mobility. Born in an Arctic region known for its advanced technology, Koda's abilities are deeply tied to his extraordinary backstory. As a child, he discovered a mystical fox mask while chasing a snow fox beneath a glowing aurora. The mask heightened his senses and agility, forging a deep bond with snow foxes, which symbolize Koda's sharp focus and speed.

Aurora Vision: Increases movement speed and reveals enemies behind cover, except those who are crouching or prone.

Bonus effect: Highlights enemy locations within view while parachuting; the effect does not extend to teammates.

Frosty Tracks: A New Way to Move and Fight in Winterlands

Frosty Tracks brings a fast and dynamic way to explore the snow-covered Bermuda in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. In Battle Royale mode, players can find Frosty Tracks in areas like the Festival Clock Tower and Factory in Bermuda, allowing players to move swiftly while shooting, turning, accelerating, decelerating, and using throwables. Moreover, Special Coin Machines placed along the tracks reward players with 100 FF Coins, which can be collected while gliding. In Clash Squad mode, Frosty Tracks are located in areas such as Katulistiwa, Mill, and Hangar in Bermuda, offering the same exciting gameplay. While their placements differ between modes, Frosty Tracks bring a fresh layer of strategy and speed to the game.

Additionally, players can experience random Aurora Events in both modes. In Battle Royale, players can interact with aurora-affected Coin Machines, while in Clash Squad, they can engage with aurora-affected Supply Gadgets to progress in the event. Completing the event quest by interacting with these aurora-affected items will grant a buff to all teammates.

Celebrate the Year-End Holidays With Friends

During the Winterlands festival, Free Fire introduces a new interactive mechanic. When players team up with friends, their friends' avatars appear as adorable snowballs on the event's special interface, sliding alongside them. Players can also complete exclusive friend tasks to earn tokens, unlocking milestone rewards such as the themed AWM skin and Melee Skin upon reaching specific goals.

Aurora Legendary Costume

Inspired by the enchanting aurora and the mystical snow fox, symbols of mystery and guardianship, the Aurora Legendary Costume is a unisex outfit crafted from innovative materials to captivate players. This exclusive costume introduces a female version for the first time and includes two unique bundle sets and a look-changer feature, perfectly blending the essence of the aurora with the stylish charm of the Winterlands theme.

