Call Of Duty: Warzone Drops Verdansk Launch Trailer

Call Of Duty: Warzone has a nerw trailer out now for the new version of the Verdansk map, reintrducing players to the sights

Article Summary Discover the returning Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 with a nostalgic battle royale experience.

Explore familiar locations like Superstore, Military Base, and Quarry with 95% of the original map recreated.

Enjoy enhanced gameplay with light adjustments and quality-of-life improvements for a modern twist on Verdansk.

Get ready for new elements and map changes in future seasons, integrating the best from past Warzone updates.

Activision has released a new trailer and details for the return of a favorite in Call Of Duty: Warzone, as Season 03 brings back the Verdansk map. The video, along with their latest blog, goes over what's is familiar, what's changed, and what's been added, so you have some intel for it before diving in. We have a snippet of the info below as trhe map arrives with the season on April 3.

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Verdansk Returns

This version of Verdansk has been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up to give you the very best battle royale experience possible. That experience balances the immersion, adjusted movement mechanics, and the signature gameplay you remember from the original Call of Duty: Warzone with one overriding goal: To relive the classic and nostalgic Verdansk map we all remember. From exploring the rugged wilderness of the northern villages, Military Base and Quarry, to the first time landing at Superstore or Hospital, to surviving your first 1v1 prison Gulag, a great deal of work has gone into making Verdansk as exact, detailed, and authentic an update as possible.

In the most basic terms, this version of Verdansk is 95% a rebuilt version of Verdansk in 2020, with around five percent of the map's landscape receiving light adjustments and quality-of-life improvements. Veteran players remembering back to Modern Warfare 2019 Seasons should think of Verdansk in Season 03 as the map that dropped in March 2020, with a few elements from that game's later seasons added – like the Metro Station entrances – and a variety other map changes scheduled across future seasons. The look and feel of Season 03 Verdansk falls into one of three categories:

Familiar: The map is rebuilt to be the same as the original map you remember. This is around 95% of the play space.

The map is rebuilt to be the same as the original map you remember. This is around 95% of the play space. Enhanced: Just the same as the Verdansk 2020 map with beneficial adjustments.

Just the same as the Verdansk 2020 map with beneficial adjustments. Improved: New elements within an existing area based on the current game designed with quality-of-life upgrades in mind.

