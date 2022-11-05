NHL 23 Has Added The Mighty Ducks Gear With Adidas

EA Sports revealed this week that they are adding uniforms and gear for The Mighty Ducks into NHL 23, along with real-world merch from Adidas. The devs have added iconic gear from the Disney movie, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, as they have included the classic green jerseys from the team, as well as the black Hawks jerseys from their rivals in the championship game. Not only do you have the top gear, they even included special skates that show off the old District-5 hockey team, which is what they were called before Coach Bombay renamed them. To complement the new content, Adidas has released limited-time jerseys and gear to match so you can fly like a duck, or soar like a hawk. We have more info from the announcement blog below.

"The Mighty Ducks' 30th anniversary is this year and to celebrate the legacy of one of the most legendary hockey films, NHL 23 will feature a variety of skates, jerseys, and an ICON choice pack! Available in-game November 1, 2022 will be a World of Chel (WOC) Mighty Ducks Jersey, WOC Hawks Jersey, WOC Mighty Ducks Ultraboost Skates, WOC Hawks Ultraboost skates, Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) Mighty Ducks Jersey, and HUT Hawks Jersey.

These items will be available to everyone at any time regardless of date of purchase but will be redeemable for players who log in between November 1, 2022 and January 2, 2023. After January 2, these items will be granted to WOC players on first login and in HUT, will be available via packs. A Ducks ICON Choice Pack (1 of 6) including players Andy McDonald, Teemu Selanne, François Beauchemin, Saku Koivu, Scott Niedermayer, and Jean–Sébastien Giguère will also be available only to players who log in from November 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023."