Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie Releases New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie as the team at Don't Nod have revealed more of the gameplay.

Don't Nod Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming release of Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie. This is a beautifully designed game with a unique art style, all serving as a fitting setting for their all-new narrative adventure where you will decide the fate of humanity. With the aid of six powerful deities, you will decide the fate of your world and another that you'll find yourself visiting through powers you have unlocked. Your choices unlock new and hidden paths, revealing potential futures for both worlds. Will you make the right decision? Find out next month with the game launches on June 8th for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, and on June 22nd on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In the very near future… When Polly returns home after a few years abroad, to look for her missing mother, she quickly realizes that her hometown has drastically changed. A megacorporation named MK is using its power to control the population, and her community is in danger. She soon discovers that she has a gift of clairvoyance that connects her to Reverie, the realm of the Aspirations of Humanity: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. In this world, Polly becomes Harmony, a goddess who has the power to choose the Aspiration that will ultimately rule over Reverie and restore the delicate balance between the deities' world and ours. The fate of humanity is at stake. To which destiny do you aspire?

As Polly, or Harmony, each action you take will affect both worlds and send you down sprawling narrative paths. See into the future and explore the consequences of possible choices in the Augural, a game board and visual representation of Polly's gift of foresight. In pursuing whichever destiny you desire, you'll also bond with and obtain crystals from the Aspirations. These will unlock different paths at important crossroads that will change how the thread of the story unravels, and ultimately the fate of humanity. Whichever Aspiration comes to lead Reverie, with Harmony's help, will also become the heart of humanity. Their personality and style of rule will change Reverie while also giving the people of our world a new direction too: when the link between worlds is stronger, Reverie has a bigger influence on the state of our world.