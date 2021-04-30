Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches A Mischief Event

Zynga has launched a new event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, in which pranking and mischief will play a big role in what happens. The specific name of the event is Magical Mischief, and it will be heavily influenced by the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition from the Wizarding World, with a little pinch of the jokster! Here's a rundown of the event from the team.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is introducing the Magical Mischief themed event, a recurring new limited-time event that invites in-game Clubs to take Fred and George Weasley's playful oath: "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." By winning puzzles on the first or second try, players earn Mischief Points. Once they've collected enough, they'll earn a Prank Box, which can be sent to other Clubs in their leaderboard. Once played, this colourful, innocent-looking box will drop onto a recipient's game board, waiting to spring open and wreak a bit of playful havoc, releasing Chattering Teeth, Fanged Flyers, or other wizarding world inspired mischief. At the end of the event period, the player who earned the most Mischief Points — and in turn, sent the most Prank Boxes! — will be crowned the worthy, very Weasley moniker: Mischief-Maker-in-Chief!

The event has officially launched today and will only be around for a short time, but the team didn't put an end date on the event. So the sooner you play it the sooner you can get in on all the rewards and prizes. Zynga has done its best to make sure the game has had rolling content from time to time to keep things interesting, but like a lot of Potter-themed content, they're running out of material to reference. Here's hoping this event tides a lot of fans over for a while.