Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: harry potter, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Unbroken Studios

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Drops Magic Is In The Air Trailer

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has a new trailer to check out this morning, as "magic is in the air" with a new look at the game

Developer Unbroken Studios and publisher WB Games have released an all-new trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions called "Magic is in the Air." A lot of the focus on this video isn't so much about gameplay per se; it's more about learning about the game that you've seen and read about from the books and films. The game will allow you to customize your own avatar as a student at whatever school you decide to be a part of, or you can take on the role of well-known characters from the franchise, including Harry Potter, The Weasley Twins, Sebastian Sallow, and more. It's your choice on how you represent your house on the pitch. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles on September 3, 2024

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends. Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op. Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms. Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!