Harvestella Releases New Images Showing Off The World

Square Enix released a new blog this week for their upcoming game Harvestella, showing off more of the beautiful world they've created. Along with some images, which we have a sampling for you below, the team also went into three of the main things you can do in the game to help make your daily life more fruitful. Those items are Farming, Shipping, and Fishing. We have a few snippets from the blog below and you can read the entire thing at the link above. The game is currently set to be released on November 4th, 2022.

In daily life, you can spend a relaxing day farming, fishing, or raising livestock, before heading to town to socialize and build your relationships with residents. If you want to test your combat skills, you can step into a dungeon to take on hordes of monsters with a variety of weapons and jobs. Whatever you do, time passes through the seasons, Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. But between each one is a fifth season: Quietus! During this time, crops wither and die, and a deadly dust keeps people trapped indoors. You'll need to plan around the changing seasons and the grim inevitability of Quietus, as you attempt to solve the mysteries behind this season of death.

Farming: Farming is one of many Daily Life activities you can do in Harvestella. By planting crops and tending to them diligently, you'll be able to harvest them to either sell or use yourself in crafting and cooking. Some produce can be harvested all year round, but some kinds of fruit and vegetables can only be grown during a specific season. Of course, there are many more types of special spring produce you can grow, and plenty more meals to make. But to publish more pictures of food would just be cruel, so we'll let you discover them for yourselves.

Fishing: Fishing is another way to happily wile away the hours in Harvestella. You'll be able to do it when you obtain a fishing rod. Find a fishing point, and you can cast your line and catch some fish. Just as with crops grown on your farm, you can ship fish for money, or keep them to use in cooking. What you can catch depends on your location and other conditions. Perhaps you may even catch something other than a fish… You can even upgrade your fishing rod, which will let you catch even rarer fish!

Shipping: You can earn money in Harvestella by shipping fruit and vegetables that you harvest from your fields. You can use machines that you've crafted to create processed goods, which ship for an even higher price.