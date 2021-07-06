Hasbro Announces Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition

Nintendo and Hasbro have come together again as the company is releasing Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition. Now you too can learn what it's like to be under the thumb of Tom Nook while rounding the board of one of the most iconic board games of all time. All kidding aside this is probably one of the more creative ways to apply Monopoly game rules to a different IP. Players will be taking in the island life as a new residents moving around the island with tokens inspired by the video game. In this version, players complete island tasks and meet other characters, but instead of buying properties and paying rent, players collect bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit.

Right now the game is being sold for pre-order on Entertainment Earth for $25, and will eventually be released sometime in August. We have the official description for you here as we're fairly confident this version of the game will be going quickly. We look forward Tom Nook inviting you to buy a collector's edition with bigger pieces after you win the game.

