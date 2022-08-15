Hasbro & J Balvin Come Together For New Monopoly Special Edition

Hasbro and J Balvin have come together for a new take on the board game Monopoly with Monopoly: J Balvin Limited Edition. As you might suspect from other versions of the game, this one takes the standard way of playing it and gives it a different look and tone. The game pieces, the board, the properties, the cards, the money; all of it. The entire game has been given a spin based on what the Latin star has wanted it to look like. This version of the game is currently on sale through his website for $50 if you want to snag it. We have more info about this version below.

When he's not performing in front of millions of fans around the globe, Balvin likes to spend time at home playing games with family and friends… and as a new father, Balvin was inspired to make this unique Monopoly edition for his son so that they can build memories playing this iconic game as he grows up!

Monopoly: J Balvin Limited Edition offers a trip to a world full of color, energy and, as always, reggaeton, from Medellin, Colombia to the world. A Monopoly game where Jose, as an artist, manages to capture his feelings and passion for music in an iconic way, to remind us that dreams do come true. A magical journey through J Balvin's discography. An invitation to never forget the child inside us, to retain that magic and energy, and keep the good vibes coming. Just like children, we remember that it's somewhere between the good and the bad that pure and real connections are often found.

The game includes a highly stylized J Balvin board, 6 bespoke tokens, 28 title deed cards, 16 chance cards, 16 community chest cards, 1 pack of Monopoly money, 32 houses, 12 hotels, 2 dice and instructions.