Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Arschmallows

Hasbro Launches New Party Card Game: Arschmallows

Hasbro has a new "cheeky" card game out on the market as you can now pick up the strategic memory card game Arschmallows.

Article Summary Hasbro's new Arschmallows card game offers cheeky memory fun for adults.

Featuring squishy marshmallow characters and roast-your-opponent strategy.

Be strategic with action cards to win by having the lowest points.

Perfect for travel, game nights, and as a quirky gift for ages 13 and up.

Hasbro has launched a brand new adult-ish card game as players can now get a little cheeky with each other in Arschmallows. This new card game features a group of squishy marshmallow characters with their own special jokes, which you'll use to play a strategic memory game designed to roast each other. You can read more about the game here with a few images from the company, as they're currently selling it as an Amazon exclusive for $10.

Arschmallows

The Arschmallows game is a cheeky card game that combines light strategy, memory, and marshmallow butts. To win, be the player with the lowest points In the 65-card deck, meet a cast of squishy-tushy marshmallows that will have friends and family cracking up. The higher the Roast Rating, or point value, on a card, the toastier the mallow. Pass off over-roasted mallows to friends and keep the fresh ones. The catch is most of the mallows are hidden (facedown), so players won't know how melty one is until they get to look at it.

Strategize with Action cards: players can peek at anyone's facedown card–including their own, swap cards with another player, or take 2 extra turns. Jump right into this easy to learn game! It's an addictive party game for game nights with friends or Family Game Night. For groups of 2 to 6 players, ages 13 and up. Looking for fun travel card games? Toss the Arschmallows game into a fanny pack and take it on the go. This portable game is just right for camping, plane rides, and vacations. It makes a great white elephant gift, Christmas stocking stuffer, or gift for birthdays and other holidays for those who love family card games and cute marshmallows with bums.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!