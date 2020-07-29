Hasbro Releases Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man Game For 40th Anniversary

Hasbro has released a brand new version of Monopoly this week, celebrating all things Pac-Man for the game's 40th Anniversary. The Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man Game brings together all the action of the arcade game into the classic board game as you'll be traveling down a special Pac-Man themed board as you buy properties and avoid the ghosts. The game comes with a special electronic arcade unit that serves as the banker as well as allows you to perform certain actions throughout the game. Here's the official description of it from Hasbro.

Gamers and fans of the original Pac-Man can relive some of their gaming experiences with this Pac-Man themed Monopoly game. In the Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man board game players can play Pac-Man on the retro banking and arcade unit and can also use it to buy, sell, or steal Levels and perform various other actions. Players race around the board (but watch out for the Ghost!) to buy Levels and earn points. Each time a player passes "Go" they get to play a mini game of Pac-Man. Rack up the points while everything is tracked in the banking and arcade unit, with no money changing hands. The player with the most points wins!

This board game is another notch on the belt for the arcade's anniversary, as it seems everyone has been coming out to create their own version of something to celebrate it. It only makes sense we'd see a Monopoly version come out. Strangely, however, the game is not available through Hasbro's website, you can only purchase it in retail through Target or Walmart, or you can buy it via Amazon. The game will officially be released on August 1st, 2020 for the retail price of $30. If you're a fan of either or both games, this is going to be one to own.