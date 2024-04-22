Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, game of thrones, house of the dragon, monopoly

Hasbro Releases Stitch & House Of The Dragon Editions of Monopoly

Hasbro dropped two new versions of Monopoly this week as players can Disney it up with Stitch or go Game Of Thrones with House Of The Dragon.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Monopoly versions: Disney's Stitch and House Of The Dragon.

Monopoly: House of the Dragon Edition offers a battle for the Iron Throne.

Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition replaces properties with Stitch's favorite activities.

Each Monopoly game offers unique tokens, cards, and gameplay for fans of all ages.

Hasbro has released two new editions of Monopoly this week, as they have given Disney's Stitch and House Of The Dragon their own versions to play. Another two IPs who have their own version of the property management game, only one was made for kids while the other is clearly for adults, each with their own unique spin on the game revolving around properties, game pieces, and speciality cards. We have info on both of them below as HotD can be found on Amazon while Stitch is out at Walmart.

Monopoly: House of the Dragon Edition

Battle for the Iron Throne in the Monopoly: House of the Dragon Edition game! A civil war is raging to claim the most powerful seat in the Seven Kingdoms. Pledge loyalty to a house by choosing one of six themed golden tokens, then move around the board to travel through Westeros and across the Narrow Sea to Essos and take control of strongholds, lands, and bays. The more you own, the more rent you can collect from opponents. Will you secure dragon eggs and fearsome dragons to bring your enemies to their knees? The last player with coins when all others have lost theirs, wins! This strategy board game's board, packaging, tokens, money, cards, and game pieces are all inspired by the popular TV series. Looking for fun adult board games for game night? This exciting game for ages 17+ is a great choice, and it makes a beautiful gift for fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition

Create a perfect day with Stitch in the Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition game! In this edition, properties are replaced by Stitch's favorite activities, such as Hula Show and Chillax, and beach rentals. First each player chooses a unique Stitch token, then they move around the board, trying to claim as many activities and beach rentals as possible. The more players claim, the more exciting their day with Stitch will be—and the more rent they'll be able to collect from other players! Get a color set to add beach huts and lighthouses, and charge even more rent. Draw 626 and Ohana cards for game-changing actions. The last player in the game after everyone else has gone bankrupt wins! This strategy board game is a fun game for family time, and it's a great gift for kids ages 8 and up, teens, and adults who are fans of Stitch.

