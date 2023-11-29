Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Announces Details For Season 6

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the new content coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds: Season 6 as we head to the Wild West.

Article Summary Season 6 steers into the Wild West with new heroes, spells, and minions in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

Over 40 spells added, offering diverse effects and strategies during the Recruiting phase.

Three new heroes join the fray, each with unique abilities to enhance gameplay.

Collect new Wild West themed cosmetics with the Battlegrounds Battle Pass Bundle.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details of what players can expect in Hearthstone Battlegrounds for Season 6 as we travel to the Wild West this time around. The Tavern will get a bit of a makeover starting on December 5, as the game will add three new heroes, a new set of spells, and 32 new minions for you to choose from. For more info on what to expect, we have some of the dev notes below, and you can check out their full blog post on the website.

NEW MECHANIC: SPELLS

Spells have been added to Bob's Tavern! Over 40 spells have joined the minion pool. With varying costs and effects, these add an extra layer to Battleground strategizing. Once purchased, they will stay in your hand as long as you like, for use only during the Recruiting phase.

Spells have their own card frame while in the Tavern, displaying both the Cost and Tavern Tier.

Each time the Tavern is refreshed, it will include a spell of your Tavern Tier or lower.

Just like existing spells in Battlegrounds (like Blood Gems and Triple Rewards), spells can't be tripled and are spent once you play them.

WELCOME THREE NEW HEROES

The Tavern wouldn't be complete without some troublesome western outlaws to shake things up. Meet Snake Eyes, who rolls a six-sided die to gain that much gold. Tae'thelan Bloodwatcher, whose passive power makes every third spell bought in the Tavern cost zero gold. And Doctor Holli'dae, who will give you a random spell upon request. These three provide plenty of ways to try out the new spells! Keep an eye out for these reveals.

NEW HEARTHSTONE BATTLEGROUNDS MINIONS

The minion pool gains 32 new minions, complete with new Undead minions that trigger Deathrattle/Reborn effects while in recruitment and Quillboar which allows you to discard a spell to gain bonus effects.

ROOTIN' TOOTIN' COSMETICS

The shop gets a taste of the untamed West! Hit paydirt with Kingpin Denathrius, the Old Town Jailer, Ravenous Mutanus, and many more. Cosmetics will be available in the Battlegrounds Battle Pass Bundle and in the Battlegrounds shop.

