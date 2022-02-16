Hearthstone: Battlegrounds To Launch First Esports Event

Blizzard Entertainment revealed details for the first Hearthstone: Battlegrounds esports event which will be taking place this April. The event will be called Lobby Legends: Raid Leaders, which will be broadcast from April 2nd-3rd on YouTube and Twitch. The event will feature 16 Battlegrounds players from around the world after they run the gauntlet to get to the tournament, as each one of them will vie for the championship and as a slice of the $50K prize pool, as well as bragging rights about being the first. We have more details on the event itself below in case you decide to enter and show off your skills.

To qualify for Lobby Legends: Raid Leaders, eligible players will need to reach the top of their respective regional ladders by the end of February. Sixteen of the top Ladder competitors from Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will then earn invites to a 48-player qualifying tournament to be held offline on March 14. At the end of the Qualifier, the top 12 players will advance to the broadcast tournament, where they'll be joined by four of the top Battlegrounds players out of China. In addition to the official tournament broadcast on April 2-3, all players competing in the Qualifier and Lobby Legends: Raid Leaders will be invited to co-stream on their channels.

The second Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends is tentatively scheduled for May, with the Ladder qualifying period concluding at the end of March. We'll share the specific date and official name in the coming weeks! Throughout February and March, we'll break down the tournament format, point system, Qualifier lobbies, which of your buddies to watch, and more on the Hearthstone Esports Twitter! Until then, check out the official Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends rulebook for eligibility requirements and other important details, and let us know any questions you may have.