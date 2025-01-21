Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, StarCraft, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of StarCraft

Hearthstone Launches Heroes of StarCraft Mini-Set

Hearthstone has launched a new Mini-Set this week, as a new collaboration with fellow Blizzard property StarCraft is now live

Article Summary Hearthstone introduces 49 new cards in Heroes of StarCraft Mini-Set, surpassing usual expansions.

Each StarCraft faction—Zerg, Protoss, Terrans—features unique Legendary Heroes and class cards.

Join a special event from Jan 21-Feb 11 for exclusive packs and faction-themed Hero Skins.

Watch a StarCraft showmatch on Jan 23 for Twitch drops, featuring TrumpSC, Day9, Tasteless, and Artosis.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a brand new Mini-Set for Hearthstone, as a new collaboration is in play with their iconic title, StarCraft. Unsurprisingly, this is their biggest Mini-Set to date, as they have added a total of 49 new cards (instead of the usual 38), with players able to snag 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card, 20 Rare cards, and 24 Commons cards. All of these have been tied to the factions, except for one special non-faction neutral card: Grunty. We have the finer details of the set below, which includes a special event, as it's available to purchase now.

Hearthstone – Heroes of StarCraft

Command Your Faction: The Heroes of StarCraft Mini-Set is split into the three iconic StarCraft factions: the Zerg, the Protoss, and the Terrans. Each faction has 5 cards that can be played across all the classes within that faction, including a Legendary Hero card as their leader, plus three class-specific cards per class within the faction.

The Heroes of StarCraft Mini-Set is split into the three iconic StarCraft factions: the Zerg, the Protoss, and the Terrans. Each faction has 5 cards that can be played across all the classes within that faction, including a Legendary Hero card as their leader, plus three class-specific cards per class within the faction. Be a Hero of StarCraft: Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Hunter, and Warlock make up the Zerg. They are led by the vicious Sarah Kerrigan and use aggressive swarming strategies, direct damage, and minion generation to pressure their opponents. Druid, Mage, Priest, and Rogue fight for the Protoss. Led by the noble Artanis, they use cost reductions to power out higher-cost minions and spells, made cheaper throughout the game. Spend the first few turns of the game building up your resources and then unleash big bursts of power. And finally, Paladin, Shaman, and Warrior make up the Terran forces. Led by the legendary Jim Raynor, the Terrans have special Starship synergies that help them amass a platoon of troops, launch multiple Battlecruisers each game, and then launch them again.

Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Hunter, and Warlock make up the Zerg. They are led by the vicious Sarah Kerrigan and use aggressive swarming strategies, direct damage, and minion generation to pressure their opponents. Druid, Mage, Priest, and Rogue fight for the Protoss. Led by the noble Artanis, they use cost reductions to power out higher-cost minions and spells, made cheaper throughout the game. Spend the first few turns of the game building up your resources and then unleash big bursts of power. And finally, Paladin, Shaman, and Warrior make up the Terran forces. Led by the legendary Jim Raynor, the Terrans have special Starship synergies that help them amass a platoon of troops, launch multiple Battlecruisers each game, and then launch them again. An Event Fit For Glory: Choose your faction and fight for glory! From January 21-February 11, pick one of three Hearthstone Event Tracks to complete for 13 packs (5 Perils in Paradise packs and 8 The Great Dark Beyond packs) and a faction-specific Hero Skin. Which campaign will you join?

Choose your faction and fight for glory! From January 21-February 11, pick one of three Hearthstone Event Tracks to complete for 13 packs (5 Perils in Paradise packs and 8 The Great Dark Beyond packs) and a faction-specific Hero Skin. Which campaign will you join? A Crossover Showmatch: On January 23 at 10:00 A.M. PT, TrumpSC and Day9 will face off in a showmatch highlighting the Heroes of StarCraft. Casting their match will be another pair of icons: Tasteless and Artosis! Watch the Twitch stream to earn 1 The Great Dark Beyond Pack and 1 Golden The Dark Beyond Pack (make sure you link your Twitch and Battle.net accounts so that your viewing time counts towards the drops).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!