Hearthstone Reveals Festival Of Legends Mini-Set Coming Next Week Blizzard Entertainment has a new mini-set coming to Hearthstone next week as we're getting the Festival Of Legends.

Blizzard Entertainment has a brand new set of cards coming to Hearthstone, as they are about to release the Festival Of Legends mini-set. This set will come with 38 all-new cards tied to the Audiopocalypse, as the E.T.C. takes the stage to rock out the universe, bringing with him a new dual-class combination and a guest appearance from a demonic favorite, coming to you straight from the Tavern Brawl and Battlegrounds. We got moe details on the set below, with more notes from the devs on their website, as the set drops on May 31st.

"The Festival of Legends has been rocking on for a while now, and the Grimtotem Tauren of Thousand Needles are fed up with the noise! E.T.C has picked up his guitar and asked of all the competing bands of the festival to join forces against the Grimtotem and save the fate of music on Azeroth! Will you let music be snuffed out, or fight to keep the good vibes flowing?"

MIX THINGS UP

Nothing hits quite like the shared experience of attending a festival, and attendees know it. Those with eclectic taste have chosen to show their love for multiple musical genres with all-new dual-class combinations, including both minions and spells.

There are also new Remixed cards that gain a bonus effect in your hand, shifting effects with the rotation of each turn.

DIABLO RETURNS TO THE TAVERN

The Eternal Conflict has spilled over into the Tavern! Diablo himself will be returning as a hero to the Battlegrounds from June 5-7. Plus, check out the Diablo-themed Tavern Brawl, running two weeks in a row from June 7-21. Test your bravery against the mysterious Dark Wanderer in this epic boss battle (where progression is saved across each run!) and earn a sinfully awesome cardback reward.

HEARTHSTONE COSMETICS

Show off your bookish side with new classical story-themed cosmetics. There's something for everyone, including the studious Bookworm Elise, the stately Gargoyle Guldan, and the handsome Frog Prince Thrall. Available in the shop!

