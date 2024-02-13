Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Reveals Next Expansion & 10th Anniversary Celebration

Blizzard Entertainment released new details about the next expansion for Hearthstone as the game celebrates its 10th Anniversary.

Article Summary Blizzard unveils Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary and "Wizbang's Workshop" expansion.

New expansion introduces 145 cards, a "Miniaturize" keyword, and customizable Zilliax.

Anniversary features Hearthstone history with daily card pool expansions in March.

Special events include free class cards, Golden versions, and a Fiery Hearthsteed Mount.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a ton of details for the next Hearthstone expansion on the way, along with plans for the game's 10th Anniversary. It's hard to believe the game only launched back in March of 2014, but a decade later, it's still going strong as one of the company's most popular titles. To mark the occasion, on March 19, the next expansion Wizbang's Workshop will be released as the first expansion in the Year of the Pegasus. Included in this will be 145 brand-new cards, including the fully customizable Zilliax 3000 Deluxe, a new Keyword: Miniaturize, and some throwback cards that will have longtime fans excited. What's more, the team revealed their plans to celebrate the milestone in the game. We have everything from the team for you below.

Hearthstone – Whizbang's Workshop

Nostalgic and Iconic Characters. Whizbang's creations are inspired by 10 years of whimsy and wonder in Hearthstone history, and his workshop's full of familiar faces and new takes on mechanics from Hearthstone's past.

Whizbang's creations are inspired by 10 years of whimsy and wonder in Hearthstone history, and his workshop's full of familiar faces and new takes on mechanics from Hearthstone's past. Zilliax 3000 Deluxe. Can't find the exact card you're looking for? Build your own! Zilliax 3000 Deluxe is fully customizable. While building your deck, choose two Zilliax Modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects into your perfect Zilliax. Then, finish your Zilliax off with your choice of cosmetic finishes.

Can't find the exact card you're looking for? Build your own! Zilliax 3000 Deluxe is fully customizable. While building your deck, choose two Zilliax Modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects into your perfect Zilliax. Then, finish your Zilliax off with your choice of cosmetic finishes. New Keyword: Miniaturize . Some of Whizbang's creations come with their own fun-sized copy! Play a card with Miniaturize and get a one-mana 1/1 copy added to your hand. Play the Mini version right away for tempo, or save it for a cheap, powerful effect when the time is just right.

. Some of Whizbang's creations come with their own fun-sized copy! Play a card with Miniaturize and get a one-mana 1/1 copy added to your hand. Play the Mini version right away for tempo, or save it for a cheap, powerful effect when the time is just right. Colifero the Artist Reward. One of a few talented Artist cards in Whizbang's Workshop, Colifero has a special talent for capturing the likeness of the card you draw and conveying it as a special effect to your minions in play. Login now to receive this free Legendary minion!

One of a few talented Artist cards in Whizbang's Workshop, Colifero has a special talent for capturing the likeness of the card you draw and conveying it as a special effect to your minions in play. Login now to receive this free Legendary minion! March Season of Twist. Enjoy a month-long romp through Hearthstone's history in Twist! On March 1, only Legacy will be in rotation. On March 2, Hearthstone's first infusion of cards, Curse of Naxxramas, will be added to the card pool. On March 3, Goblins vs Gnomes will be added, and so on: each day, the next infusion of cards will be added until we've fast-forwarded through the entire history of Hearthstone!

Hearthstone Turns 10

COME ON IN, IT'S OUR BIRTHDAY!

Ever since the Tavern opened its doors ten years ago, welcoming players to the whimsical world of Hearthstone, it's been non-stop digital card game delight. It's an achievement worth reveling in! Celebrate with Harth Stonebrew and the entire Hearthstone team as Year of the Pegasus and a new core-set (starring some familiar Warcraft faces!) launches on March 19.

A GIFT FOR EVERY CLASS

No birthday is complete without gifts! On February 13, every player will receive a free card for each class that allows them to discover one of three iconic spells for that class. That's 11 gifts!

But that's not all…Meet Harth Stonebrew! The face and voice of the Tavern finally gets his own card! As a versatile neutral Legendary minion, he'll replace your hand with iconic cards from Hearthstone's past. Now that's a worthy opponent!

The party turns it up a notch with a 10-Year Anniversary Event from February 27 to March 19. Complete challenges to earn Golden versions of the Gift cards, as well as a special birthday coin.

WELCOME TO YEAR OF THE PEGASUS

The hands of the world clock turn once more as we usher in the Year of the Pegasus.

Plus, for the first time in Hearthstone's history, the in-game musical soundtrack will be available to players! Starting on March 11, enjoy the music you know and love from the game in any setting you choose, then stay tuned for more releases throughout the year.

NEW CORE SET AND CROSSOVERS

With the new year comes a new core set. This year's changes bring back some iconic cards from Hearthstone's history for players to bask in the nostalgia.

The entire World of Warcraft is celebrating! Core set will also feature brand-new minions with some familiar faces! Welcome Gnomelia, S.A.F.E. Pilot to your decks, plus more!

World of Warcraft players can also log into Hearthstone during these anniversary events to earn a special Fiery Hearthsteed Mount!

A DECADE DESERVES A CARDBACK

Complete quests during this limited-time event and earn a card back ten years in the making!

