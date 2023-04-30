Hello Kitty: Day At The Park Tabletop Game Announced Hello Kitty is getting a brand new board game from Maestro Media, set to launch a Kickstarter for funding later this year.

Tabletop company Maestro Media announced this week they have formed a new partnership with Sanrio to create the board game Hello Kitty: Day At The Park. Not a lot of information was released about the game itself, primarily the reveal gave us the name of the game as it will be focused on the characters from the franchise. As part of the game's announcement, they revealed that the game will be getting a Kickstarter event this September to set up funding for its publishing. More details are being planned to be released sometime in July, but for now, that's really the extent of what we know of the game itself. You can read more below along with a quote from Maestro about the new title.

Attention Hello Kitty fans and tabletop gamers! We are very excited to announce that Hello Kitty: Day At The Park will launch on Kickstarter in September 2023! Join the party and help us build a fun and quality game that is faithful to the Hello Kitty brand and its millions of loyal fans. Sign up today and secure amazing rewards when you back the game. Don't miss out on this opportunity to bring the cutest and most fun tabletop game to your home! With a history of creating multiple record-breaking campaigns and surpassing over $15 million with previous crowdfunding projects, Maestro Media has become a leader in the tabletop crowdfunding community, and is set to design and execute a fun and unique campaign that will engage and delight the Hello Kitty community worldwide.

"We are ecstatic to be working with Sanrio to bring a new Hello Kitty game directly to the fans," said Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. "We cannot wait to work directly with the beloved brand's millions of fans all over the world, incorporating their ideas and feedback, to create a one-of-a-kind experience the community will love."