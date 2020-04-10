Hellpoint Has Officially Been Delayed Until Q2 2020

Developer Cradle Games and publisher tinyBuild Games had to make a tough announcement today as they revealed Hellpoint has been pushed back. If you're not familiar with this game, it's basically been on tinyBuild's list for about two years now. The game is set in the aftermath of what they refer to as a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. The player wakes up aboard a space station called the Irid Novo, which is a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration. But of course, everything has gone terribly wrong. The choices you make in the game determine how the story will unfold as every action seems to have a consequence. The game was set to be released sometime this month, but plans have changed as they announced it will now be pushed back to Q2 2020. According to the statement released today, the developers are "planning to use the extra development time to incorporate all the feedback they have received from players of the recently released free chapter, The Thespian Feast." Here's a quick quote from Cradle Games about the situation.

"In light of the unprecedented events facing the world, we have been forced to postpone the launch of the game. We plan to use the additional development time not just for polishing, but also to address the feedback we've gathered and make Hellpoint an even better gaming experience for everybody! The feedback of the community had such enthusiasm and energy," said Matt Boudreau, Creative Director at Cradle Games.

The game has had an interesting spell of development as every time it sounds like we're about to see it released, tinyBuild seems to take it off their upcoming lists. PAX West 2019 was the first time since it was first announced that we had a proper release window, and then back in February, it was announced it would arrive on April 16th. Hopefully, this will be the last pushback on the game and the devs can get it out the door before the end of June. We'll keep an eye on things to see what happens.