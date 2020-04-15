Heroes Of The Storm Launches The New Dark Nexus II Event

Blizzard revealed a brand new event today for Heroes Of The Storm, as players will be going back into the shadowed ground with Dark Nexus II. The company launched a brand new update today with a ton of content, the biggest part of it being the new event of the game which will probably run for the next month or so. Included with this are a bunch of new skins for Deathwing, Denix, Tassadar, Gul'dan, and Alarak. You're also getting new mounts to ride around on including the Dark Nexus Beast, Hound, and Manta. As well as a number of bundles that contain new spays, emojis, portraits, and more. Here's some added details to the storyline in which you'll be playing through the game.

"It began with a crack. A seeping wound through which the Raven Lord drew beings of the Dark Nexus to serve his nefarious will. Though the Raven Lord was defeated, the crack remained. It widened. Spiderwebbed. A drip became a flow, and the flow became a flood, chaos, and hatred spilling across the Nexus, threatening to defile it forever. Some, like the noble Protoss heroes Tassadar and Fenix, journeyed into the rift, risking their sanity to slow the corruption. Others, drawn by the outpouring of power, sought to harness it. Deathwing soared into the violent heart of the Dark Nexus intent on gorging himself and waging a war of conquest. As with Tassadar and Fenix, contact with the turbulent forces found within transformed the fearsome black dragon forever."

This is pretty cool to see added to Heroes Of The Storm, primarily because outside the addition of a couple of new heroes, there hasn't been much happening with it since Blizzard killed the esports division. The game still has dedicated fans who packed the small space of BlizzCon 2019 where they put the game this past November, but it's clear that whatever else is happening with it, these updates are basically part of a last hurrah for the game. We say enjoy it while you can and get every ounce of enjoyment from it.