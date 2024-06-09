Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Blizzard, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Game Studios

Highlights From The Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Xbox decided to hold their annual Games Showcase int he middle of Summer Game Fest 2024, with two hours worth of game reveals.

Article Summary Xbox Games Showcase 2024 teases DOOM: The Dark Ages and State of Decay 3.

First look at Starfield's DLC Shattered Space and Fallout 76's Skyline Valley.

New trailers for Age of Mythology Retold and Perfect Dark reboot revealed.

Closer look at Fable, Indiana Jones, and Gears of War: E-Day's thrilling trailers.

Xbox held its annual Summer livestream this year earlier today, as the Xbox Games Showcase took place in the middle of Summer Game Fest 2024. Once again, choosing to go pre-recorded in front of a crowd in Los Angeles as they livestreamed the event, we got about an hour and a half of game reveals and updates. Among the highlights included our first look at DOOM: The Dark Ages, the premiere of State of Decay 3, a better glimpse at Dargon Age: The Veilguard, confirmation of the first major DLC for Starfield called Shattered Space, another major expansion with Fallout 76: Skyline Valley, a formal introduction to Expedition 33, and gameplay footage from South of Midnight. Blizzard took over for a moment with a retrospective look at World of Warcraft as we got a release date for The War Within. Konami dropped a trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, we get to go evil pirate in Sea Of Thieves: Season 13, new trailers for both Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawni and Age of Mythology Retold aired back-to-back, we were shocked into the reveal of a brand new Perfect Dark game coming, and an expanded trailer for Diablo IV: Vessel Of Hatred.

And that was just the first half of the show! The second half gave us a new story trailer for the upcoming launch of the new Fable title, a new trailer for Fragpunk, a cute but terrifying look at mice surviving in Winter Burrow, a trip down memory lane in Mixtape, and all new edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is on the way, we got a glorious trailer showing off The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road as the expansion is out now. We got a look at Life Is Strange: Double Exposure as they deal with parallel worlds, an expanded and epic look at Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, a quick trailer for Mecha Break, some deep lore from Wuchang: Fallen Fathers, a better look at both Avowed and Atomfall, a new story trailer for Assassin's Creed: Shadows (which we're sure to see more of tomorrow from Ubisoft), a fresh trailer from Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and closing out with a bloody trailer for Gears of War: E-Day. You can watch the full presentation above.

