Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hollow Mire, Mowlo Games

Hollow Mire Releases Brand-New Free Demo for Steam

You can play a new free demo of the point-and-click mystery adventure Hollow Mire on Steam, takinmg you back to post WWII England

Article Summary Play the free Hollow Mire demo on Steam and experience a gripping 1945 post-war England mystery adventure.

Embark on a dual narrative as journalist John Rowe and detective Gwen Porter, following intertwined cases.

Classic point-and-click gameplay blends '90s nostalgia with modern twists in atmospheric, hand-painted settings.

Your choices shape one of eight possible endings, uncovering trauma, memory, and hidden secrets at Breken House.

Indie game developer and publisher Mowlo Games has released a free demo for their upcoming mystery title, Hollow Mire. The game has been designed to take you back to the classic '90s era of point-and-click games, as you'll attempt to solve what's happening using a combination of old-school and modern tactics incorporated into the genre. We have more details and a trrailer here as the demo is available right now on Steam.

Hollow Mire

London, England, 1945. You've returned from the horrors of war to find your wife and daughter missing. Years later, you're still searching. You become a journalist chasing stories of the unexplained, holding on to the hope that one day, something will lead you back to them. A new assignment takes you to 'Breken House' in England's snowy West Country. It feels familiar in a way that unsettles you, like you're finally close… or about to lose them all over again. Meanwhile, detective Gwen Porter's case begins with a missing patient and a dead orderly, leading her into a tangled mystery that connects lives, past and present. Piece things together as you sort through shards of memory and scraps of evidence. What John forgot may be the key to solving Gwen's case.

With hand-painted isometric environments and muted winter lighting, it builds the kind of atmosphere where the house feels present, silence feels loaded, and you keep clicking because you need the next piece of the puzzle. You play across two intertwined perspectives: WWII veteran journalist John Rowe, searching for his missing family at Breken House, and Detective Gwen Porter, investigating a patient's disappearance tied to Bordon Down Asylum. As their cases converge, the story digs into trauma, fractured memory, and long-buried secrets… all leading to one of eight possible endings, shaped by your choices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!