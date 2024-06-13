Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 Receives New Patch & Editor/Mod Tools

Homeworld 3 has a pair of updates available right now, as Patch 1.1 is now live and plkayers have more customization tools.

Article Summary Homeworld 3 Patch 1.1 adds new multiplayer content and free DLC.

Heavy Suppression Frigate now available in War Games mode.

Editor and Mod-Tools launched for enhanced player customization.

Players can download and directly run new Skirmish maps in-game.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have released two updates for Homeworld 3 in the past few days, as players have new content and tools to play with. The first came a few days ago as Patch 1.1 was added to the mix. Then, this week, players also got a new set of Editor and Mod-Tools added so they can take customization to a new level. We have the details below for both as they are available to use right now.

Homeworld 3 – Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 contains brand-new multiplayer content, such as new challenges, artifacts, and more. Notably, players can now use the Heavy Suppression Frigate, a powerful upgrade over the standard Suppression Frigate, in War Games mode. Additionally, as a part of the game's post-launch roadmap, Homeworld 3's first free DLC is now available for all players. This DLC includes a new skirmish map, Karos Graveyard, which references earlier Homeworld games, which notably have little terrain and contain a much larger combat zone. Patch 1.1 will also include several bug fixes and gameplay improvements. Issues addressed within this patch include:

Tactical Pause and Time Dilation – First mentioned in our last Dev Update, players can now pause or slow time while playing War Games or Skirmish solo.

First mentioned in our last Dev Update, players can now pause or slow time while playing War Games or Skirmish solo. Torpedo Frigate – While a Torpedo Frigate's ranged ability was active, missiles could explode before reaching their target after a certain distance.

While a Torpedo Frigate's ranged ability was active, missiles could explode before reaching their target after a certain distance. The Lighthouse Campaign Mission – If Resource Collectors deliver the salvage on the same movement plane (or x-axis) as the Mothership, the Carrier Salvage gets stuck, and the player is blocked.

If Resource Collectors deliver the salvage on the same movement plane (or x-axis) as the Mothership, the Carrier Salvage gets stuck, and the player is blocked. Targeting – After using an ability on a target, ships could occasionally start attacking other enemies instead of the initial target.

After using an ability on a target, ships could occasionally start attacking other enemies instead of the initial target. Guard Command – Ships would occasionally fail to resume the Guard command after engaging in combat.

New Tools For Modders

This editor is separate from Homeworld 3 and gives players the ability to create, export, and upload content such as Skirmish maps to mod.io. Modding enthusiasts can download the Homeworld 3 Mod Tools & Editor for free on the Epic Game Store. Purchasing Homeworld 3 on EGS is not required to use the Homeworld 3 Mod Tools & Editor.

and gives players the ability to create, export, and upload content such as Skirmish maps to mod.io. Modding enthusiasts can download the Mod Tools & Editor for free on the Epic Game Store. Purchasing on EGS is not required to use the Mod Tools & Editor. Some guides can be found here created in collaboration with the modding community, which provide instruction on essential features and functions of the Unreal Engine 4 Editor, how to create a Skirmish level, as well as publishing and updating a mod.

For Players

Players are now able to download mods for Skirmish maps from the in-game Homeworld 3 mod menu.

mod menu. Skirmish Maps can be downloaded directly from the game client and run in the game without additional steps. Other mods are possible, but will require additional steps to run them.

