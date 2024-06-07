Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.3 Will Release Mid-June

HoYoverse has released detailks about Honkai: Star Rail's upcoming update, as Version 2.3 is set to be released in two weeks.

Version 2.3 concludes the Penacony Adventure and introduces a new gameplay mode: Divergent Universe.

New 5-star characters Firefly and Jade debut with unique abilities and engaging backstories.

Special appearances by limited 5-star characters Ruan Mei and Argenti in Warps, plus Summer Game Fest 2024 preview.

HoYoverse dropped several new details this week about the next update coming to Honkai: Star Rail, as Version 2.3 is set to come out in two weeks. The crux of this one is that the update will bring about the conclusion to the Penacony Adventure, with two new characters being added in Firefly and Jade as part of the new space odyssey. The team is also adding rerun 5-star characters Ruan Mei and Argenti, along with the new Simulated Universe update, "Divergent Universe." We have the full details for you below as the content will be out on June 19.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 2.3

With the abrupt termination of the Charmony Festival, The Family's reputation is in tatters, with numerous delicate issues urgently demanding attention. In response, aside from the Oak Family, the major lineages are preparing their strategies to address the aftermath. In the Version 2.3 Trailblaze Mission, the Express Crew will be invited aboard the Radiant Feldspar, soaring into the skies above Penacony to witness crucial Family discussions firsthand.

Meanwhile, aboard the Radiant Feldspar, a new project within the Simulated Universe, "Divergent Universe" will be conducted under the guidance of Mr. Screwllum, utilizing technology from his home planet to bring gameplay improvements. For instance, the "Arithmetic Mapping" function in the Divergent Universe testing removes character download limitations. If a character's level is below the current Equilibrium Level Cap, it will automatically increase to meet the cap. The update also introduces the "Equation" feature, where combining buffs from two different Paths grants corresponding combat abilities once the required amount is achieved. Additionally, when facing defeat in the Divergent Universe, Trailblazers can now restart challenges without needing to force-stop the game. With the new Restart Challenge option, players can regroup and give it another shot, allowing for more strategy and playability, as well as providing a richer, more fun gaming experience.

In Version 2.3, Origami Birds will also make their way onto the Radiant Feldspar, bringing a new mini-game. In this arcade challenge, Trailblazers must achieve eliminations within a set number of moves to boost the birds' Combat Power. During the "Origami Bird Clash" event, Trailblazers can not only participate in Story Challenges, but also freely battle friends from across the universe!

Aside from gameplay updates, the 5-star character Firefly will also join the team as a playable character, fighting alongside the Trailblazers. Firefly is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, originating from the long-destroyed world of Glamoth. Once a prosperous and expansive empire, Glamoth was annihilated by the Swarm. Firefly, a young girl encased in mechanical armor known as "SAM," was created as a weapon and suffers from Entropy Loss Syndrome due to genetic modification. Driven by the quest to find meaning in life and to defy fate, she joined the Stellaron Hunters.

As a 5-star Fire-Type character, Firefly possesses an immense power. After using her Technique, she can summon her SAM armor and leap into the air, moving freely, with SAM attacking all enemies within a set range to enter battle. Each wave of enemies can have Fire Weakness forced upon units without Fire Weakness, lasting for a set number of turns. In the heat of battle, SAM will be operating in two forms. In the initial form, using her Skill consumes HP but simultaneously replenishes her Ultimate energy. The less HP Firefly has, the less damage she sustains. Furthermore, when activating her Ultimate, SAM transforms into its second battle form — the dazzling Complete Combustion state! Alongside more potent Basic Attacks and Skills, her Speed and Weakness Break efficiency are also heightened. The Break DMG dealt by SAM is increased until the countdown for Complete Combustion ends. An aspect worth mentioning is that this state provides players with an immersive perspective from within Sam's mech, showcasing Firefly's unwavering gaze and embodying the fiery spirit capable of setting the seas ablaze.

Another Quantum-Type 5-star character, Jade, is set to make her distinguished debut. As a senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts, she is recognized by her Cornerstone, "Jade of Credit." Cold and elegant, Jade is a skilled moneylender with a keen understanding of the human heart. Her personal hobby, "Bonajade Exchange," highlights her patience in waiting for high-value acquisitions through accepting pawning of assets and her ability to extract value from seemingly destitute clients.

Jade's Skill allows her to forge a binding agreement with a single ally, making them her "Debt Collector" and bestowing upon them enhancement. Each attack launched by Jade or her Debt Collector accumulates Charges for Jade. Once fully charged, Jade unleashes a follow-up attack against all enemies. Her Ultimate, however, enforces the terms of the agreement with unyielding precision, dealing damage to all enemies while also enhancing her follow-up attack.

It's worth noting that the limited 5-star characters — Ruan Mei and Argenti — will make their appearances in the Warps during the first and second halves of Version 2.3, respectively. Their formidable strength ensures they will remain powerful allies in your future adventures. Finally, please stay tuned for the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024. At this grand mid-year gaming carnival, Honkai: Star Rail will make an appearance alongside numerous top-tier global games, giving players an exclusive preview of the next chapter in the galactic adventure.

