Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Art Of Play Interactive, Boat Rocker Studios, danger mouse

Danger Mouse Announces New Video Game For 45th Anniversary

Danger Mouse is getting an all-new action arcade video game, celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the franchise with a new story

Article Summary Danger Mouse celebrates 45 years with an all-new action arcade video game from Art Of Play Interactive.

Play as Danger Mouse or Penfold in 15 side-scrolling levels fighting Baron Greenback’s evil new plan.

Enjoy couch co-op, unique single-player mode, classic hand-drawn animation, and lots of cartoon humor.

Look for a brand-new official Danger Mouse story told through animated cutscenes and vibrant visuals.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Of Play Interactive has partnered with Boat Rocker Studios to create a brand-new Danger Mouse video game. The game has been created in part to celebrate the franchise's 45th Anniversary, as both Danger Mouse and Penfold battle their way through 15 side-scrolling levels in this arcade battle action title, with the end goal to prevent the latest evil scheme from Baron Greenback from going into action! The game currently doesn't have a release date yet aside from the words "coming soon," which is odd since the trailer says 2026. So while we wait for them to get their info together, you can check out the trailert above and the finer details below.

Danger Mouse

Danger Mouse is an arcade-style action-adventure game that is coming to PCs and consoles. Play as Danger Mouse or his earnest and reluctant assistant, Penfold, in this 15-level adventure. Legendary epic supervillain Baron Greenback has fallen on hard times. Feeling nostalgic for the bad old days, Greenback launches his boldest evil plan yet, forcing Danger Mouse and Penfold to re-live all their epic encounters.. Experience this brand-new addition to the canon through full-screen cut scenes and captivating in-game visuals, hand-illustrated and animated frame-by-frame by seasoned artists and Art Of Play's dedicated in-house 2D creative team.

15 side-scrolling, arcade-battle-action, super danger-filled levels.

Team up with 2-player couch co-op and a unique single-player mode – Choose between Danger Mouse or his assistant, Penfold, with appearances from The Colonel and Professor Squawkencluck!

– Choose between Danger Mouse or his assistant, Penfold, with appearances from The Colonel and Professor Squawkencluck! Take control – Operate the iconic Mark IV and drive, dive, fly and tap dance your way to victory.

– Operate the iconic Mark IV and drive, dive, fly and tap dance your way to victory. Plenty of toilet humour – But no potty mouth.

– But no potty mouth. Classic cartoon animation with completely hand-drawn aesthetic – Produced frame-by-frame by Art of Play's top artists.

– Produced frame-by-frame by Art of Play's top artists. Cutscenes reveal a brand-new official story addition – Hand drawn by seasoned artists.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!