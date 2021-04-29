Hot Wheels Unleashed Shows Off The Skyscraper In Latest Trailer

Mattel and Milestone Team revealed a brand new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed as we get a look at the Skyscraper addition to the game. This is essentially one giant construction site filled with orange tracks for you to race around on. The Skyscraper will include tracks set on three different floors of the building under construction and will contain several areas that will mess with you if you're not good with heights. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game is still set to be released in the Fall.

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races. The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed!Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor. Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you're too slow gravity will do its job. The bigger the challenge, the greater the glory. Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges.

Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic "orange piece", add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Share your craziest creations online and try those of other players. Furnish your own personal room with a huge number of elements that you will collect during your adventure and host the most amazing races inside it.