Hotel Architect Adds Christmas Content In Latest Update

Hotel Architect has been given a holiday update with Christmas additions, as well as bellhops and room servives to schedule

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions dropped a new holiday update into Hotel Architect, along with other key additions. First off, you'll see holiday cheer in the game with options to make the hotel a little more special for the season. Meanwhile, the update has also added bellhops to the staff, as well as room service. You can see more in the trailer above as the free update is available now in Early Access.

Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decorations and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your sauna is missing a bar, simply build one for your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

