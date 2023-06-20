Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breakfirst Games, How 2 Escape, indie games, Just For Games

How 2 Escape Announces Official August Release Date

A brand new free demo of How 2 Escape is live on Steam Next Fest right now, as the main game will be coming out this August.

Indie game developer Breakfirst Games and publisher Just For Games have confirmed they will be releasing How 2 Escape on PC in late August. The game has been in development for a while now, with this month marking the second time it has provided a free demo for Steam Next Fest (which you can play right now). But the team revealed the official release date this morning that the two-player escape simulator title will be released on August 31st, 2023. if you're not ready to try out the demo just yet, that's fine, as they also have a proper release date trailer for you to enjoy, which we have posted down at the bottom.

"In How 2 Escape, players will talk and collaborate to find the solution. One player trying to escape will play on a computer or console, and the second helps using a phone thanks to the free dedicated companion app. A permanent internet connection is NOT required to play! Whether you are in the same room, on the phone, or on a chat app, anything works to play How 2 Escape together! Two players, two ways to play. The first player on PC embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment."

"The second player will use the dedicated free companion app to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel. Each wagon is timed in different ways that you'll discover. Running out of time means defeat. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to see clearly. Both players will need to interact with each other and focus on their senses. Puzzles will require logic, coordination, observation, and listening but most of all: communication! No time to chitchat. Get out of the trapped train. Every second is counted."

