Human Within Announced For January Release on VR

Experience a brand new kind of storytelling experience in VR as Human Within will arrive for both SteamVR and Meta Quest this January

VR developer Actrio Studio and publisher Signal Space Lab have revealed their latest title with the new interactive experience called Human Within. The game is essentially a choose-your-own-adventure title in VR in which you're experiencing a 2D film with 3D graphics and 360° video, where all of the decisions you make open up new branching paths in the story that can lead to several different endings. You'll run across puzzles and mini-games to help facilitate the story, but ultimately, it's up to you where you go. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game will be out on the Meta Quest Store and SteamVR on January 9, 2025.

Human Within

Cyber Engineer Nyla and her sister, Linh, developed a way to harness the immense processing power of the human brain to create the ultimate supercomputer. Employed by Forward Industries, they managed to transfer human consciousness to the digital space. But after trying to back out of the project, things took an unexpected turn. Held against their will, Nyla finds herself in a situation that forces her to use the technology in the very way she feared it would be. From the beginning until one of five possible endings, you experience the entire story from the perspective of Linh's consciousness in the digital world. As Nyla's sister, you participate in the events as they unfold, enabling and enhancing the system's capabilities from within.

The selfish vs compassionate choices you make along the way will define your past while shaping your future. During various 360° flashbacks, you determine the events of the past by gazing at specific details. How it all ends, and the fate of the technology is entirely up to you. Working alongside Nyla, you resolve incomplete code sequences from within the system, scour the city to identify someone who can help you escape – even if it means exploiting their personal information to get them to comply – and discover solutions to the challenge of sneaking them into the building and hopefully to you, undetected.

