Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark To Arrive In Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are new Pokémon coming to the franchise's distant past. The upcoming open-world RPG game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will see the player transported to the history of the Sinnoh region before it developed into the region we know today. This ancient Sinnoh is known as Hisui and includes certain Pokémon that are exclusive to that region, including variants of species known elsewhere. A new bit of game footage, shot in a "found footage" style, reveals two new Hisuian regional variants of iconic species: Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zororark.

Wow. Remember that feeling you had when you first saw Alolan Vulpix? I think I'm feeling that again. Pokémon is delivering something unique here, too, with Hiusian Zorua and Zoroark, as these two have a dual typing that we've never seen in the franchise. Both of these will be Ghost/Normal-types. I would've guessed Ghost-type from their Burton-esque design here, but it's certainly cool to see Pokémon as a franchise still able to fix types for the first time after so many years.

Other Pokémon from the Hiusi region have been revealed:

Hisuian Growlithe: Fire/Rock-type. No word on if there will be a Hisuian Arcanine.

Wyrdeer: Normal/Psychic-type. This is an evolution of Stantler that is exclusive to the region.

Basculegion: Water/Ghost-type. This is an evolution of Basculin that is exclusive to the region.

Kleavor: Bug/Rock-type. This is an evolution of Scyther that is exclusive to the region. This splits the Scyther evolutionary line, as this is a direct evolution of Sycther, not an evolution of Scizor.

Hisuian Braviary: Psychic/Flying-type.

It has yet to be confirmed if we have seen the entire slate of new species and regional variants coming with the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. I'm betting that we will continue to see new species announced as we creep closer to the January 28th, 2022 release of this highly-anticipated game. You can preview these new species here.