Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims, The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Will Receive a Massive Update in May 2026

The Sims 4 is going to be getting an update this week with several quality-of-life updates and more to improve several areas

Article Summary The Sims 4 gets a major May 12, 2026 update with quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and broader game polish.

Create a Sim adds Base Layers, including binders and covered options, expanding fashion choices and gender expression.

The Sims 4 autonomy update cuts excessive dancing and water drinking, while improving infant, toddler, and sleep behavior.

Base game and pack fixes target Family Tree errors, Gallery sorting, inventory bugs, aging issues, and disappearing animals.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed that there's a new massive update coming to The Sims 4 this week that will improve several areas. This isn't for any one specific area; this is basically here to clean up several key aspects of the game, make things better, address lingering issues with some of the content, and overall make the game a little better for everyone. The team released a lengthy blog, some of which we have for you below, explaining what will be going into it ahead of the official patch notes. The update will officially go live in the game on May 12, 2026.

A New Update For The Sims 4 Will Improve Several Key Areas

New Base Layer

We're adding a new category to Create a Sim called Base Layers, which will let Simmers express themselves by broadening their fashion choices, providing covered options, and improving gender expression with the layerable binder. There will be 8 Base Layer options for Adults, 4 Base Layer options for Children, and 2 Base Layer options for Toddlers, all in a variety of colors!

Autonomy & Sleeping Fixes

We didn't stop with the Infants and Toddlers! Improving overall autonomy is a key player concern. Sims now dance far less (about once per day) and also no longer drink water autonomously, making behavior more predictable and less disruptive. Plus, additional bug fixes!

[EA Forums ] We fixed an issue that was causing NPCs to enter a house to drink water. Unfortunately, this fix was unable to be retroactive for saves in which this gameplay was already occurring.

] We fixed an issue that was causing NPCs to enter a house to drink water. Unfortunately, this fix was unable to be retroactive for saves in which this gameplay was already occurring. [EA Forums ] Fixed an issue where Children could be taken away despite not being neglected. New checks ensure a Child must be actively failing (F) before this occurs. The fix is retroactive, but previously removed Children cannot be restored.

] Fixed an issue where Children could be taken away despite not being neglected. New checks ensure a Child must be actively failing (F) before this occurs. The fix is retroactive, but previously removed Children cannot be restored. [EA Forums ] Sims with the Jealous trait will no longer get upset when their partner interacts with their own children Sims.

Sleeping autonomy has been improved following community feedback, addressing a mix of bugs and quality of life issues to make sleep behavior more reliable.

Base Game: General Fixes

Alongside major improvements to Infants, autonomy, and sleep, this update will address a wide range of highly voted community issues across the Base Game and packs. Key fixes include resolving inventory bugs with photos, improving Family Tree accuracy, progress against preventing incorrect relationship changes in Create A Sim, and reverting the default Gallery sorting back to "Newest." Across packs and systems, we've fixed gameplay blockers, UI issues, and inconsistencies. Highlights include Gallery improvements like fewer upload timeouts and better sorting, fixes for disappearing animals and aging bugs, and improved event, trait, and interaction behavior. We've also made broad tagging, sorting, and visual updates in Create a Sim and Build Mode to improve organization and consistency.

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