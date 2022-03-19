Humankind Celebrates Holi Festival With Latest Update

SEGA and Amplitude Studios released a new update into Humankind this week as they are celebrating Holi in their own way. The event is currently running and will end on April 11th, but not before a second chapter with three additional challenges will be added to the game on March 24th. Each of those challenges is listed below as you will gain special rewards for achieving each one, with their own purple and gold tokens. You'll also be able to earn Nayakuralu Nagamma as an avatar and persona in the game, for those who wish to celebrate Indian culture on their profile.

What's more, the devs revealed that a brand new update will be coming at the end of April simply called the Vitruvian Update The concept behind it is that they will be addressing some of the biggest community demands, one of the major ones being the ability to customize which notifications you see in-game. The update will also provide a balancing pass on culture affinities, changes will be coming to the way religions work, as well as sieges, not to mention bug fixes and quality of life improvements. For now, enjoy the festival!

One of the oldest recorded Hindu festivals, Holi is teeming with symbols: bonfires are lit to represent the victory of good over evil, and enormous crowds gather to engage in song, dance, and the characteristic battles with colored powders. Besides its many cultural references, Holi is recognized at its core as a celebration of love, life, friendship, and the many different colors of humankind. Complete the following in-game challenges and earn exclusive Symbols, Decorations, and the astute ruler and warrior Nayakuralu Nagamma for your Persona collection. Shrewd General: Force an Expansionist Empire that has Vassals to Surrender.

