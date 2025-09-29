Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, gemma chan, james bond

Gemma Chan Revealed As Part Of 007 First Light Cast

Check out the latest trailer for 007 First Light from Tokyo Game Show 2025, as British actress Gemma Chan has been added to the cast

Article Summary Gemma Chan joins 007 First Light as Dr. Selina Tan, an MI6 Tactical Simulations expert in Q Branch.

Her character guides players in creative tactical training using advanced spycraft and strategy skills.

007 First Light launches in March 2026, promising fresh gameplay and bold cinematic Bond action set-pieces.

Players can expect stealth, gadgets, combat, and improvisation to tackle missions their own way as Bond.

During Tokyo Game Show 2025, IO Interactive revealed more about one of the cast members for 007 First Light, as Gemma Chan got her own trailer. The reveal happened during the Xbox Showcase at the event, as they revealed her role as Dr. Selina Tan, a member of MI6 in the Q Branch, who is tasked with helping train you in tactical simulations. You can check out the trailer here and the additional info from the team below, as the game is currently set to be released on March 27, 2026

Gemma Chan Joins 007 First Light

British actress Gemma Chan will portray Selina, joining the project as both the voice and physical likeness of the character, a very first for the actress in gaming. Selina Tan is a senior MI6 figure who oversees the agency's Tactical Simulations division, a program designed to test and refine the skills of Britain's most promising recruits. Once a rising star in academia with a background in psychology and strategy, she later made her mark in the private sector, leading advanced research in immersive technologies, before joining MI6 to spearhead the Tactical Simulation Division. Leveraging both scientific rigor and strategic vision, she is a unique asset amongst British Intelligence.

007 First Light's gameplay will feature a Creative Approach at its core. Stealth, spycraft, improvisation with gadgets from Q Branch, melee and ranged combat, as well as Bond's Instinct, will all be tools at the player's disposal, giving them the freedom to tackle missions their way. Alongside the Creative Approach, 007 First Light will offer bold, cinematic set-pieces that define the Bond franchise, whether it's high-speed chases, intense shootouts, or a heart-pounding fight aboard a hacked airplane that sends Bond into the open sky without a parachute. Every element is designed to capture the danger, elegance, and spectacle of Bond's introduction to the world of espionage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!