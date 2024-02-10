Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, Scarlet & Violet, shiny pokemon

Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box Opening

The Pokémon TCG has released the new special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates featuring Shiny Pokémon. Let's open some up.

Article Summary Unbox the Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box featuring Shiny Mimikyu.

Scarlet & Violet sets include Black Star Promo cards in all Elite Trainer Boxes.

Special Reverse Holo slots in Paldean Fates can yield up to THREE hits per pack.

Discover the lineup of Paldean Fates products releasing in the first quarter of 2024.

The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products so we can give you an early peek of this latest special set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box, Tech Sticker Collection, Booster Bundle, Shiny Iron Treads ex Tin, and Mini-Tin. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Elite Trainer Box.

9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs (note that the Pokémon Center version features 11)

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Shiny Mimikyu

65 card sleeves featuring Shiny Mimikyu

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player's guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A box to hold everything, with four dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

This is the best way to get the most amount of packs, because special sets do not feature Booster Boxes. However, Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates does have booster bundles that do not include a promo card. My suggestion would be to pick up one of these Elite Trainer Boxes as your first Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates product and then get Booster Bundles as you attempt to complete the set.

The Elite Trainer Box is certainly a must-have, though. I love the fact that Scarlet & Violet has made it so all Elite Trainer Boxes feature Black Star Promo cards, and the one we get in this is a Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare. That makes it so even if you get no pulls of consequence, you are still left with an excellent promo card. My one complaint about ETBs continues to be the sleeves, which have used a matte finish ever since Shining Fates. This style of sleeve mutes the foil texture and holographic pattern of cards, making them unusable for collectors.

Hit Count:

Pokémon ex: 1

Full Art Trainer Supporter: 1

Baby Shiny: 3

Shiny Pokémon ex: 0

Shiny Illustration Rare: 1

Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0

Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0

One thing to be aware of when opening packs of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates is that BOTH Reverse Holo slots have been activated as pull zones! You can leave a single pack with THREE hits. That truly makes this set special.

Here is the slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Pawmot Enhanced Two-Pack Blister (available January 5, 2024): Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern.

Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

