Everything Revealed During The 2025 Black Voices in Gaming Showcase

As one of the last Summer Game Fest livestreams, the Black Voices in Gaming showcase highlighted over 20 video games this morning

Article Summary Black Voices in Gaming 2025 showcased 20+ unique titles from Black developers worldwide

Diverse genres featured: action, adventure, puzzle, roguelike, platformer, and strategy games

Highlights include South of Midnight, Relooted, Advent NEON, Aerial_Knight's Dropshot, and more

Spotlight on Black creativity and innovation in the modern gaming landscape

Coming out of the extensive set of gaming livestreams from Summer Game Fest, one of the last from the event was the Black Voices in Gaming showcase. If you're not familiar with the organization, they help raise awareness and promote titles being worked on by Black game developers, helping them survive and thrive in the current gaming industry landscape. Today, they showed off over twenty titles, some you may be aware of, others you've never heard before, giving all of them a chance to shine and get you interested in them. We have the rundown from what was shown off today, as well as the video above.

Ayasa: Shadows of Silence – Aya Games

Step into the eerie world of Ayasa, a platformer that blends quests, horror, and puzzles into a thrilling adventure. Navigate six lands corrupted by darkness and restore balance by uncovering the light left behind. With its rich atmosphere and unique gameplay, Ayasa challenges you to survive a world full of danger, mystery and wonder.

The Rabbit Haul – Caldera Interactive

The Rabbit Haul has you playing a cute rabbit trying to rebuild their hometown that's been ravaged by greedy raccoons. During the day, you are growing crops in your farm and adding them to your food haul to help rebuild your town's economy and food reserves, as well as planting and growing defensive tower plants that will help defend against the Trash Panda Posse. When you choose, you turn to the night phase to ward off increasingly difficult enemy waves attempting to bring you back to ruin. The cycle continues until you defeat all the waves in the run, and you are rewarded for your progress to rebuild the town and upgrade yourself for the next adventure.

Tossdown – Fer Factor

Run, jump and dash through chaos, dodging hazards and enemies as you deliver packages. Fight back with wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival. It's Crazy Taxi meets Jet Set Radio!

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games

From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is a spellbinding third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past and – if she's lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

Advent NEON – CryoGX

Take to Neopolis as Neon, punching your way through all manner of robot to get your creator's body back. Shred through enemies at lightspeed with attack chaining and dashing so tight it'll make you think other games are running in slow motion. Transform into an engine of destruction at 100% power, and show the world what you can really do!

Go North – Gazuntype

Wander a world filled with cleverly-crafted mazes. Whoever can solve them all gets their wish granted by the Maze God. Explore beautiful mazes, discover unique items and help other maze explorers complete unusual side quests in the first immersive maze adventure ever!

Ascend – Miami Avalon

Step into Ascend, a meditative puzzle adventure where a young woman must navigate through zodiac trials to learn the secrets of the mountain and restore Aurora's world to its harmonious state. Puzzles, natural wonders, remnants of a lost civilization, and connections to celestial bodies all await Aurora as she embarks on a journey that has proven to be impossible for all others who had previously tried. Solve intricate, thematic challenges tied to the constellations. Master fire, earth, air, and water as you progress through mythic trials. Each step challenges your resolve. Each puzzle reflects your choices. Will you ascend?

Scrubbin Trubble – Odd Object

Hold on to your bubbles! Scrubbin' Trubble is a cooperative turn-based roguelike clean em' up where you and your buddies each play one of six unique character classes to deal with some of the nastiest grime you've ever seen… and this filth fights back. Sometimes to get clean, you gotta get dirty.

Shadows of Chroma Tower – Double Dash Studios

Choose your faction and fight for control of the Tower! Shadows of Chroma Tower mixes together the best features of Dungeon Crawlers and ARPGs. Choose between steel, wit and magic to face hordes of enemies and huge bosses in PvE dungeons while participating in Asynchronous PvP modes.

Tiny Witch – Creative Hand

In Tiny Witch, you are a little witch left in charge of a magic wizard store located in a town full of dungeon masters. Activate your spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to avoid upsetting your customers. Manage a minion store where demanding clientele are always at your door! As a little witch, mix the right resources to create minions so that your dungeon master clients walk away happy.

RollerGirl – Pushing Vertices

Players rollerblade through the small open-world map and interact with non-player characters and environmental cues. Some NPCs will offer quests such as delivering items or gathering information. Completing tasks and discovering new things throughout the game world allows the player to discover all there is to know about this little city over its three-hour story.

Relooted – Nyamakop

A crew. A job. A plan. Toss those ingredients together, and you've got yourself a classic heist — but with a few twists. Your crew members are everyday citizens with pretty normal careers from different countries in Africa. The job is to liberate African artifacts from Western museums. And the plan? Well, that's up to you to create.

Yasuke: A Lost Descendant – Dallience Studios

Yasuke: A Lost Descendant is a kinetic 3D anime action game where you strike with purpose and move with style. Play as Tanaka Yasuke, a young hero discovering his legacy as the heir to the legendary African samurai. Battle across the futuristic nation of N10N-KOKU using high-velocity parkour, dynamic swordplay, and supernatural power.

Risimon – 410 Studio

Risimon is an adventure & monster-taming game combining an off-the-wall tone with a retro, yet restyled, aesthetic. Experience a hilarious journey across the Issou region. Catch Risimon, train them and fight to prove to yourself that you are NOT a loser!

Duppy Detective Tasha – Spritewrench Studios

Chasing after her assailant, Tashia discovers a bustling market, hidden under a sprawling cotton tree, the Halfway Market. Quickly realizing that she has lost much more than a cell phone. Tashia is distraught to discover that someone has also stolen her shadow. She must now find the culprit among the ghostly denizens of the market, learning about their lives before the market, as well as their untimely deaths.

Sunken Stones – Spritewrench Studios

Sunken Stones is a turn-based Puzzle-Strategy game that immerses you in a world of pirates, cursed treasure, and strategic combat. Lead your crew of misfit pirates across treacherous seas, overcoming powerful foes by outsmarting them on a 5×5 grid. Choose your captain, build your crew, and use your cunning to unlock powerful combos and defeat sea monsters. Can you survive the curse and conquer the seas?

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions – Mooncube Games

Soft, soothing lofi music and dynamic soundscapes such as pattering rain and crackling fire provide the perfect background ambiance to relieve stress and unwind. All music in game is courtesy of Homework Radio and fully stream-friendly, perfect for featuring on youtube or twitch as a pleasing background.

Beatdown City Survivors – NuChallenger

Beatdown City Survivors is a tense and exhilarating immersive sandbox survive-em-up that knocks the genre on its head! The city is a nightmarish playground of interactive elements, including gas to ignite, puddles to electrify, and cars to blow up. Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons! You'll need to make your ultimate build and manipulate every element possible to wipe out the gruesome zombies, mutants and blood- thirsty creatures lurking in the streets.

Riven Crown – Intima Leaf Studio

Riven Crown is an exhilarating Souls-like game that merges fighting games with traditional combat mechanics. Level up and gain abilities by mastering various armors and weapons. explore a detailed non-linear world, and uncover hidden secrets. Join the quest to free the world from monarchy.

Loco Limbo – Yummy Games

Hello, I'm Loco Limbo, waking up on an island after some crazy military experiments. Now, I can detach my own limbs and control 'em like puppets. Can I make it off this crazy island in one piece?

Ourlands – GrahamofLegend

Ourlands is a cozy island builder where you craft bespoke little lands for quirky little characters.

Rythym Towers – innoloop

Music is the beating pulse of Planet Rhapsody. Groovy tunes constantly thrum through the blue-grass meadows, echo across the haunting wastelands, and howl above the craggy mountains. These musical tunes protect and sustain the mysterious AlgoRhythm, without which Planet Rhapsody would shatter into a silent abyss. Now, the AlgoRhythm is under threat from creatures tempted into rampage by a supernatural force and needs your help. Sure, you're just a failed alien pop group who never made it to the big time, but damn it kid you've got grit. And you can keep a beat. Music is your world – so you gotta save it.

Aerial_Knight's Dropshot – Aerial_Knight

Aerial_Knight's Dropshot is a fast-paced, heart-pounding FPS where five characters. You and four Enemies are racing to grab the one parachute as you fall from the sky. Be the first to the ground alive. But with bullets flying, every second counts. Outfall your opponents, avoid enemy fire, and use your Finger Gun to take out Enemies. You're armed with a limited number of Finger bullets. Finger blasting Enemies and clear your path to victory. Use the slipstreams from Enemies to gain speed, but they'll try to take you down before you reach the ground. Five fall, but only one will land.

