Subway Surfers To Launch New Veggie Hunt Event

Subway Surfers have revealed a new limited-time Veggie Hunt event tied to Playing for the Planet Alliance’s 2024 Green Game Jam event

Mobile developer and publisher SYBO has revealed a new update coming to Subway Surfers as they head down under for the new Veggie Hunt event. Kicking off next week, this limited-time event is designed to encourage you to eat more vegetable-based meals and "contribute to a greener planet" as part of their tie-in support for Playing for the Planet Alliance's 2024 Green Game Jam event. The goal of that event is to challenge studios to implement in-game green activations to help drive more sustainability within the gaming industry. We have more details about both for you below, as it all starts this Monday.

Subway Surfers – Veggie Hunt

Available on August 26, Veggie Hunt allows players to enjoy Subway Surfers' same beloved gameplay but with the added challenge of collecting various vegetable ingredients, including tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and more, as they run. Once a player has collected enough ingredients to create a full sandwich, they unlock an all-new, veggie-themed playable character: Billy Bean. Players will additionally be able to learn more about dietary habits' impact on the environment through key facts sprinkled throughout the game – aiming to encourage Subway Surfers' community of more than 150 million monthly active players to eat more vegetables. Throughout the update, SYBO is additionally encouraging Subway Surfers' players to share their favorite meat-free recipes or real-life recreations of the Veggie Hunt sandwich across social media, tapping into Subway Surfers' online community of nearly 28 million cross-platform followers. The more recipes players share, the more surprise in-game rewards Subway Surfers' community is collectively able to unlock.

The Subway Surfers World Tour, which visits a different global destination in-game every three weeks, will additionally transport players to Sydney, Australia, until September 15. In addition to new characters like Billy Bean, the update brings a slate of new food-themed boards for players to choose from including Cook-Express, Veggie Velocity, and more to further inspire the community to eat more vegetables. Each year, Playing for the Planet Alliance's 2024 Green Game Jam encourages studios to build activations that focus on an environmental theme in their existing games. The 5th edition of the Green Game Jam, this year's event, aims to rally a minimum of one million players around the globe to take action and participate in actions that benefit the planet. Over the last four years, the Green Game Jam has resulted in over 2.5 million real-life trees planted and raised over $700,000 for wildlife conservation.

