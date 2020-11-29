Humble Bundle To Hold A Giving Tuesday Stream On December 1st

Humble Bundle will be hosting its first-ever Giving Tuesday stream live on Twitch to help raise funds for the GameChanger Charity. The Giving Tuesday initiative is a first for the company as they extend their mission to provide a platform for indie projects and voices. While also providing a place where they can be a force for good. If you're not familiar with the benefactor, GameChanger Charity is designed to leverage innovation and technology to empower patients to play, learn, and socialize as they provide relief for young people battling life-threatening illnesses. Not to mention giving help to their families and caregivers as they go through a tough time. You can read more about the event below.

The Giving Tuesday stream will feature new game updates, gameplay and developer interviews from an array of video games, including Project Wingman, which is set to launch for PC on December 1st and Wildfire, which is set to launch for consoles on December 3, plus Ikenfell, One Step From Eden, Popup Dungeon, Prodeus, Ring Of Pain, and more titles published by Humble Games. During the stream, viewers will have the ability to donate to the GameChanger Charity through the Tiltify Fundraising Extension. The extension allows donations to be made to the Tiltify campaign without leaving the broadcast, and the amount raised towards the fundraising goal will be updated live on stream.

"We're excited to show more of our games to our community, but more than that, we're thrilled to be doing it for a good cause like the GameChanger Charity, because that's what makes up our Humble DNA," said Alan Patmore, Humble Bundle's General Manager.

"It's truly an honor and very humbling to be able to help children and young adults that are fighting life threatening illnesses. We have helped over 30,000 children over the years and there is so much more to do." said Jim Carol, Founder and CEO. "GameChanger is really powered by this amazing gaming community and when we get a chance to work alongside companies like Humble, we get to amplify the message and directly impact many more lives."