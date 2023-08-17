Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Coral Island, Humble Games

Humble Games Reveals Coral Island Charity DLC Total

Humble Games has revealed the final total of earnings for the Coral Island Charity DLC, as all of the proceeds are going to Coral Guardian.

Humble Games and Stairway Games took time this morning to announce their recent Coral Island charity DLC's final earnings total. For the past month, the company released a special DLC pack in which you could purchase some special exclusive in-game items to essentially make you a champion of Earth's aquatic ecosystems. With the overall goal of having the money you spend actively contribute to ocean conservation efforts, as they donated 100% of the proceeds to benefit Coral Guardian. The team revealed today that the charity efforts raised $50k for their efforts, making it one of the more successful charity events they have held that isn't tied to selling items in a pay-what-you'd-like format. We got more info about the charity below.

"The limited-time DLC pack, which was available from July 11 to August 8 and could be purchased through Steam, the Windows Store, and the Humble Store, actively contributed to ocean conservation efforts and granted players access to exclusive in-game items such as the Ocean Guardian Outfit, along with a special themed Ocean Guardian Chest storage item and Ocean Guardian Scarecrow item, designed for champions of planet Earth's aquatic ecosystems. 100% of the developer and publisher proceeds from each sale benefited Coral Guardian, supporting their mission to protect and restore coral ecosystems worldwide."

"By raising awareness and funds through the 'Ocean Guardian' pack, Humble Games and Stairway Games have expanded the game's impact and aimed to promote real-world change. Charity DLCs like the Ocean Guardian Pack mark another significant step in Humble's mission to be a leading force for good in the games industry, along with programs like the Black Game Developer Fund and the company's charitable efforts via bundles, which raised $33 million last year. Overall this has contributed to more than $240 million raised for charity since the company was founded in 2010."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!