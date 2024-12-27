Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: HyperX, HyperX Arena

HyperX Arena Announces Winter Series Esports Tournaments

The HyperX Arena is holding a new series of quick esports tournaments over the next few weeks as part of their Winter Series

Article Summary Join HyperX Arena's Winter Series tournaments in Las Vegas with events until January 12, 2025.

Compete in games like Warzone, Counter-Strike 2, and Black Ops 6 for trophies and prizes.

Entry fees range from $15 to $60, with registration open until 15 minutes before events start.

Watch the action live on Allied Esports' Twitch channel if you can't attend in person.

HyperX Arena revealed all of their new events that will be taking place as part of the new Winter Series, giving players a chance to compete for the next couple of weeks in small tournaments. Teams can sign up to compete until 15 minutes before they start at the Las Vegas esports arena, with trophies and prizes on the line for you to back in your glory a bit. We have the finer details of all the events below, as the first one starts tonight and runs all the way until January 12, 2025. If you can't make it, you can watch all of the events on Allied Esports' Twitch channel.

HyperX Arena Winter Series 2024

Players of all skill levels can choose to register and enter into any of the tournaments which feature 13 diverse video game titles, both endemic and non-endemic to the esports world. The Winter Series will take over the 30,000-square-foot center of esports and entertainment beginning Friday, Dec. 27 spanning three weekends until Sunday, Jan. 12. Tournament events include Warzone Duos Pubstomp; Counter-Strike 2 Wingman; Black Ops 6 2v2 Gunfight; Knockdown! Warm-Up; Frags Build Reload (Duos); 'Til the Whistle (Sports); Frags Build Main Event; Speedway Main Event; and Knockdown! Main Event. Entries range from $15 to $60 per player, based on the event. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of:

Event #1: Warzone Duos Pubstomp

Event #2: Counter-Strike 2 Wingman

Event #3: Black Ops 6 2v2 Gunfight

Event #8: Frags Main Event ft. Fortnite

Event #9: Speedway! Main Event ft. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Event #10: Knockdown! Main Event ft. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter 6, Marvel vs Capcom 3, Rivals of Aether 2, and a Mystery Game

Players can pick and choose which tournament they want to register and compete in. For those ready to take on the challenge, registration is now open at HyperXArena.com. Registration closes when maximum capacity is reached or 15 minutes before the tournament begins.

